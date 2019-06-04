T.J. Sikkema is going to need a haircut. He’ll be able to afford one.
The Missouri lefthander became the third Southeastern Conference pitcher taken in Monday’s portion of the MLB draft, going to the New York Yankees in the competitive balance round and the 38th overall selection, three spots after the Miami Marlins chose his Mizzou teammate, outfielder Kameron Misner.
Only two college teams produced multiple draft picks taken higher than Mizzou's tandem, Baylor and California, both with two picks each. Misner was the fifth SEC player taken overall and Sikkema the sixth.
At No. 38, Sikkema became the seventh-highest drafted Missouri pitcher in team history. Heading into the draft, being part of that Mizzou lineage was important to the lefty from Iowa.
“It means a lot,” he said recently. “We have a newspaper clipping in our pitching coach’s office that says, ‘Pitcher U.’ Just to see the names around the locker room and the guys who have come through here, to even be mentioned in that same conversation is a great honor. I can’t be more appreciative of coming from Missouri and my coaches. It’s been a great experience.”
Those feelings are mutual. You can bet Mizzou pitching coach Fred Corral gave the Yankees and any other interested team a glowing scouting report on the team’s ace. Here’s what Corral had to say about Sikkema earlier this spring.
“He’s a true warrior,” he said. “Some guys have to be archers. Some guys have to man the catapults. T.J. is one of those first-in guys. I was telling a scout recently, ‘We always want guys who are fighters, but you don’t just want guys who fight. You want guys who finish fights. Anybody can get into a fight. It’s the ones who can finish fights that you want. He’s one of those.’”
Sikkema is known for his control, his multiple arm slots — something he developed in the Cape Cod League last summer — and his diverse collection of pitches. More than anything, the Yankees landed a fiery presence on the mound, a pitcher who lets his personality flow as wild as his blond locks, which will need a trim to comply with the Yankees “no hair past the collar” appearance policy.
“I don’t get in his way,” Corral added. “It’s not that I don’t coach him up. One thing I’ve learned is maybe coaching up is shutting up. I let T.J. do what he’s very familiar with. His stuff plays bigger than what it is. And it’s pretty good. But it plays bigger because of the confidence that he has, the trust and the knowing of his strengths.”
“T.J. knows what he can and can’t do. We’ll have a Wednesday midweek game and he’ll tell me, ‘I threw my bullpen and it was light, so give me the ball. I want to close this out. Give me the ball.’ You’re like, ‘Well, OK.’ As a pitching coach it puts you on an edge. You’re worried about pitch counts, but one thing I’ve learned is fear ceases all forward movement. Good things that have happened on this planet don’t happen because someone has said, ‘I’m going to tread lightly.’ It’s not that he’s filled with this manliness. He’s smart and knows what he can do and can’t do. He can go 93 (mph) or 87. He’s throttling. He’s pitching. He knows how he feels. He’s a very smart, tough pitcher. He’s the right guy you want leading a staff.”
Some projections mentioned Sikkema as a middle reliever or possible closer. The Yankees like him as a starter.
“He’s got plus stuff, he throws it for strikes, and the guy’s a real ultimate competitor,” said Damon Oppenheimer, the Yankees VP of Domestic Amateur Scouting. “He really gets after it on the mound. He can probably get to the big leagues quickly as a reliever, but we see him as a starter. When you can get a guy who pitched in the SEC with success, it goes a long way.”
Of the modern day Mizzou pitchers who have reached the majors, Sikkema put together one of the most impressive college careers, arguably the best over three seasons compared to his contemporaries from Mizzou:
T.J. Sikkema (2017-19): 18-11, 2.38 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 258 strikeouts
First competitive balance round in 2019, Yankees, No. 38
Tanner Houck (2015-17): 17-18, 3.27 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 292 strikeouts
First round in 2017, Red Sox, No. 24
Rob Zastryzny (2011-13): 7-15, 3.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 164 strikeouts
Second round in 2013, Cubs, No. 41
Kyle Gibson (2007-09): 28-10, 3.66 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 304 strikeouts
First round in 2009, Twins No. 22
Aaron Crow (2006-08): 23-8, 3.27 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 277 strikeouts
First round in 2008, Nationals, No. 9
Max Scherzer (2004-06): 16-8, 2.40 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 232 strikeouts
First round in 2006, Diamondbacks, No. 11