Tulsa times two: Mizzou lands Allie Green IV, another Golden Hurricane transfer

The Missouri football team continues to remake its secondary with pieces from the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. On Wednesday, the Tigers secured a verbal commitment from former Tulsa cornerback Allie Green IV, a veteran starter and the second Tulsa cornerback to commit to the Tigers in the last week.

Green announced his commitment on social media.

Green and Akayleb Evans will soon reunite with their Tulsa position coach, Aaron Fletcher, who joined Eli Drinkwitz's staff to coach the Tigers' secondary in February.

Green (6-foot-3, 206 pound) started 25 games for Tulsa at cornerback from 2018-20 with one interception and 11 career breakups. The Austin, Texas, native has one remaining year of eligibility.

With Green and Evans at cornerback last year, Tulsa ranked 18th nationally in passing yards allowed per game (189.6) and 19th in opponent passer rating (119.4).

They'll be two of five transfers to join the program this offseason who have the chance to start this year for the Tigers, along with receiver Mookie Cooper (Ohio State), offensive tackle Connor Wood (Montana State) and linebacker Blaze Alldredge (Rice).

