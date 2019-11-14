COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri women’s basketball team dropped its second straight game Wednesday night in a 78-73 loss to Northern Iowa (2-1) at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers (1-2) came off of two close games, and their third game of the year was no different.
At the end of each quarter, momentum seemed to be shifting in the Tigers’ favor, but the pendulum always swung back to UNI.
Mizzou freshman Hayley Frank hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter to close a four-and-a-half-minute scoring drought. Near the end of the first half, junior Nadia Green was fouled on her way to the basket and made both free throws. Jordan Roundtree then hit her second 3 of the night. UNI’s Karli Rucker answered with a 3, but Roundtree made a second consecutive triple to close the Panthers’ lead to 38-37.
The end of the third quarter looked similar, but instead of Roundtree making 3s, it was Jordan Chavis. She brought the Tigers back within one with her first 3-pointer. After UNI answered, Chavis hit back with another 3 to make it 62-61 in favor of the Panthers headed into the final period.
The lead changed a few times in the fourth quarter, and Missouri had its chances. With about a minute to play, UNI missed a shot, but Missouri couldn’t hold on to the rebound. The Panthers made their second-chance bucket and added free throws to seal the win.
“I think that we’ve learned what it looks like to fight,” senior Jordan Roundtree said of the series of tight finishes. “We’ve learned early that no game is going to be easy, which I think is a good thing to learn early on. We’ve learned to play together and we're learning to fight to the end. I think that’s something that we've shown; regardless of the losses, we’ve fought.”
Roundtree had a solid shooting performance, making 4 of 5 and shooting a perfect 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Still, Roundtree said she was disappointed that she had just one rebound and said she wanted to do more to help the team on defense.
Turnovers were part of what doomed the Tigers, particularly in the first half, when UNI scored 11 points off 10 MU turnovers. By game’s end, UNI scored 16 points off of as many Mizzou turnovers. A poor night at the free throw line didn’t help, as Missouri shot 63% to UNI’s 88%.
This is Missouri’s first 1-2 start since the 2010-2011 season. Coach Robin Pingeton said a lack of communication on defense has been the biggest problem.
“We've got to be able to do a better job of guarding our yard and really getting in a stance and taking pride in that,” she said. “To me, it's more just grittiness than anything. … We’ve got to figure out what we want to get done on the defensive end, because we're certainly not where we need to be to put ourselves in a good position."
UNI shot just 35% from 3-point range, but but 42 of the Panthers’ 67 field goal attempts came from 3, and their 15 makes were enough to top Missouri’s 10. When the defense isn’t communicating and the opponent keeps shooting from deep, it’s hard to bounce back.
“A quiet gym is a losing gym,” said senior Amber Smith, after leading the Tigers with 19 points. “Sometimes we were just too quiet and we didn’t speak up.”
Frank finished with a career-high 17 points, while fellow freshman Aijha Blackwell scored nine points off the bench. Roundtree had her third straight game in double figures with 12 points.