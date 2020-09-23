Two more Mizzou players opt out for 2020, both from St. Louis

Two more Missouri football players have chosen to opt out of the 2020 season, both backup redshirt freshmen from St. Louis: wide receiver CJay Boone and offensive guard Jack Buford. A team spokesman confirmed their decisions after Wednesday's practice.
Boone, from Parkway North, played in one game last season and preserved his year of eligibility. He was not listed on MU's depth chart for Saturday's opener against Alabama.
Buford, from Lutheran North, did not appear in any games last season. He was listed as a backup at right guard on the season-opening depth chart.
That gives MU five opt-outs for the 2020 season, joining defensive tackle Chris Daniels, wide receiver Maurice Massey and offensive lineman Thalen Robinson.
The NCAA and Southeastern Conference announced policies earlier this summer that during the coronavirus pandemic any fall athlete who opts out for the 2020 season will not lose a season of eligibility
Buford's decision further thins an offensive line that's been impacted by injuries and COVID-19 the last several weeks. Offensive tackle Hyrin White is out for the season with a shoulder injury, leaving the Tigers especially depleted at left tackle, where newly arrived junior college transfer Zeke Powell is an option to start along with sophomore Bobby Lawrence.
"Availability is more important than ability," Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz said when asked about Powell on Wednesday. "So, he's been available. He's been here, he's worked hard. With COVID, people being available to practice and being consistent has put those people in a position to play."
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.