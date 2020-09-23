Two more Mizzou players opt out for 2020, both from St. Louis

Two more Missouri football players have chosen to opt out of the 2020 season, both backup redshirt freshmen from St. Louis: wide receiver CJay Boone and offensive guard Jack Buford. A team spokesman confirmed their decisions after Wednesday's practice.

Boone, from Parkway North, played in one game last season and preserved his year of eligibility. He was not listed on MU's depth chart for Saturday's opener against Alabama.

Buford, from Lutheran North, did not appear in any games last season. He was listed as a backup at right guard on the season-opening depth chart.

That gives MU five opt-outs for the 2020 season, joining defensive tackle Chris Daniels, wide receiver Maurice Massey and offensive lineman Thalen Robinson.

The NCAA and Southeastern Conference announced policies earlier this summer that during the coronavirus pandemic any fall athlete who opts out for the 2020 season will not lose a season of eligibility