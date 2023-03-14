The 2023 March Madness NCAA Tournament starts Tuesday night with the First Four basketball games in Dayton, Ohio. The round of 64 gets underway Thursday.

One of the popular picks for a first-round upset is No. 10 seed Utah State to defeat No. 7-seeded Missouri men's basketball. Among those picking Utah State are ESPN's Michael Wilbon, former Boston Globe sports writer Bob Ryan, and former NBA and North Carolina Tar Heels player Tyler Hansbrough.

Mizzou enters the NCAA Tournament first round at 24-9 overall. Most recently, Alabama defeated Missouri 72-61 in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Utah State comes into the game vs. Missouri at 26-8 overall. On Saturday, San Diego State beat USU 62-57 in the Mountain West Conference tournament championship game.

Entering Thursday, the all-time series is tied 1-1 with Mizzou and Utah State splitting a home-and-home series in 1967 and 1968.

March Madness: Tyler Hansbrough prediction for Utah State vs. Mizzou basketball

Tyler Hansbrough picks Utah State to beat Missouri.

"I'm going Utah State over Mizzou," Hansbrough said on Sunday's "Field of 68 After Dark Podcast."

The Missouri vs. Utah State basketball game is scheduled to start at 12:40 p.m. CT/10:40 a.m. PT on Thursday in Sacramento, California.

"I think Utah passes the ball well," Hansbrough said. "I know they're not really tested. But I could see Mizzou being a little bit vulnerable coming out early. I like the job that Dennis Gates has done this year. He's done a good job. Strength of schedule a little early on — I talked a little smack about it — but the team has grown — but I don't know. Utah State, I think, is a little bit under the radar, and I think they play well as a team, could come out and shock Missouri."

Close 1 of 22 Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates answers a question at a news conference introducing him in the Albrecht Family Practice Facility in Columbia on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates answers questions from the press at the “Come Home Tour” stop Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the St. Louis Music Park, in Maryland Heights. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates, left, and athletics director Desiree Reed Francois attend the “Come Home Tour” stop Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights. Mizzou men's basketball head coach Dennis Gates waves to the crowd as he is introduced before a press conference in the Albrecht Family Practice Facility in Columbia on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Gates is the 20th head coach in program history, coming to Missouri from Cleveland State University. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com Mizzou men's basketball head coach Dennis Gates answers questions from TV reporters following a press conference introducing him in the Albrecht Family Practice Facility in Columbia on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Gates is the 20th head coach in program history, coming to Missouri from Cleveland State University. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates speaks at a news conference introducing him in the Albrecht Family Practice Facility in Columbia on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Gates is the 20th head coach in program history, coming to Missouri from Cleveland State University. Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates shouts in the second half of a game against Oklahoma State on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Cleveland State's Dennis Gates coaches his team in a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Houston on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Florida State assistant coach Dennis Gates directs his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Winthrop in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Florida State won 87-76. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Dennis Gates is introduced as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. The university is hiring Gates away from Cleveland State to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Dennis Gates is introduced as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. The university is hiring Gates away from Cleveland State to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Dennis Gates, right, speaks during a news conference introducing him as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. The university is hiring Gates away from Cleveland State to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Dennis Gates is introduced as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. The University is hiring Gates away from Cleveland State to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Dennis Gates is introduced as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. The University is hiring Gates away from Cleveland State to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Dennis Gates, second from right, holds up a jersey as he is introduced as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Along with Gates are University of Missouri athletics director Desireé Reed-Francois, right, Board of Curators member Jeff Layman and president Mun Choi, left. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Missouri head coach Dennis Gates calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lindenwood Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri head coach Dennis Gates talks to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi Valley State Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates watches the game against Kansas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Mizzou Arena. Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, center, argues a call with the official, right, in front of Southeast Missouri State's Dylan Branson, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri head coach Dennis Gates talks to his players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri head coach Dennis Gates watches team introductions before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi Valley State Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Dennis Gates: A look at the Mizzou Tigers men's basketball head coach Here is a look at Dennis Gates, the Missouri Tigers men's basketball head coach and former Cleveland State head coach. 1 of 22 Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates answers a question at a news conference introducing him in the Albrecht Family Practice Facility in Columbia on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates answers questions from the press at the “Come Home Tour” stop Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the St. Louis Music Park, in Maryland Heights. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates, left, and athletics director Desiree Reed Francois attend the “Come Home Tour” stop Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights. Mizzou men's basketball head coach Dennis Gates waves to the crowd as he is introduced before a press conference in the Albrecht Family Practice Facility in Columbia on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Gates is the 20th head coach in program history, coming to Missouri from Cleveland State University. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com Mizzou men's basketball head coach Dennis Gates answers questions from TV reporters following a press conference introducing him in the Albrecht Family Practice Facility in Columbia on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Gates is the 20th head coach in program history, coming to Missouri from Cleveland State University. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates speaks at a news conference introducing him in the Albrecht Family Practice Facility in Columbia on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Gates is the 20th head coach in program history, coming to Missouri from Cleveland State University. Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates shouts in the second half of a game against Oklahoma State on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Cleveland State's Dennis Gates coaches his team in a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Houston on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Florida State assistant coach Dennis Gates directs his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Winthrop in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Florida State won 87-76. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Dennis Gates is introduced as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. The university is hiring Gates away from Cleveland State to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Dennis Gates is introduced as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. The university is hiring Gates away from Cleveland State to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Dennis Gates, right, speaks during a news conference introducing him as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. The university is hiring Gates away from Cleveland State to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Dennis Gates is introduced as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. The University is hiring Gates away from Cleveland State to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Dennis Gates is introduced as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. The University is hiring Gates away from Cleveland State to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Dennis Gates, second from right, holds up a jersey as he is introduced as the new head basketball coach at Missouri Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Along with Gates are University of Missouri athletics director Desireé Reed-Francois, right, Board of Curators member Jeff Layman and president Mun Choi, left. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Missouri head coach Dennis Gates calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lindenwood Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri head coach Dennis Gates talks to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi Valley State Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates watches the game against Kansas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Mizzou Arena. Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, center, argues a call with the official, right, in front of Southeast Missouri State's Dylan Branson, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri head coach Dennis Gates talks to his players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri head coach Dennis Gates watches team introductions before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi Valley State Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Gates is the Missouri men’s basketball head coach. This is his first season as the Mizzou basketball head coach. Ryan Odom is the Utah State basketball head coach.

"I think it's going to be a heck of a game," Hansbrough said.

Hansbrough is from Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He said on the podcast that he wanted to go to Missouri until Quin Snyder was accused of NCAA recruiting violations. Hansbrough played college basketball for the North Carolina Tar Heels from 2005-09, and he helped UNC win the 2009 NCAA Tournament national championship.

March Madness: Michael Wilbon, Bob Ryan pick Utah State basketball vs. Mizzou

Michael Wilbon and Bob Ryan both discussed their March Madness NCAA Tournament predictions on "The Tony Kornheiser Show" podcast. Wilbon appeared on the podcast Monday, and Ryan appeared on the podcast Tuesday.

Michael Wilbon picked Utah State to beat Missouri. He then picked No. 2 seed Arizona to defeat Utah State in the second round. Wilbon picked No. 6 seed Creighton to eliminate Arizona in the Sweet 16, and he picked No. 1 seed Alabama to defeat Creighton in the Elite Eight to win the South Region.

Bob Ryan picked Utah State to defeat Missouri.

"I got Utah State," Ryan said of picking USU. "I don't know. I flipped a coin in my head."

Ryan went with No. 2 seed Arizona to beat Utah State in the second round. He has No. 6-seeded Creighton defeating Arizona in the Sweet 16, and Ryan went with No. 1 seed Alabama over Creighton in the Elite Eight to win the South Region.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four in Houston starts Saturday, April 1. The NCAA Tournament national championship game is scheduled to take place Monday, April 3.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.