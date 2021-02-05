UCF targeting Mizzou's Sterk for AD job?

Could Central Florida be targeting Missouri’s Jim Sterk for its athletics director’s position?
Reports have mentioned Sterk as a possible leading candidate for the job, most prominently by UCFSports.com, the Rivals.com affiliate that covers the American Athletic Conference program in Orlando, Florida.
Multiple sources have since told the Post-Dispatch there was no news on Sterk’s connection to the UCF search - as of Friday.
Sterk does have multiple ties to the Orlando school. UCF president Alex Cartwright served as chancellor at Mizzou from 2017-2020 and was Sterk’s boss for three of his first four years at MU. Also, Sterk’s daughter Amy works in the school’s athletics department as director of executive operations.
Sterk is in the fifth year of his seven-year contract at Mizzou that pays him $700,000 through June 30, 2023. Recently departed UCF AD Danny White was reportedly making $1.1 million as UCF’s AD.
UCF has been in the market for an athletics director since White left Orlando for Tennessee last month. White and his extended family are close with Sterk, who worked under White’s father, Kevin, at Maine and Tulane.
Whomever UCF hires as its next AD will have to quickly hire a head football coach. Shortly after landing the Tennessee job, White plucked UCF coach Josh Heupel out of Orlando to take over the Volunteers.
UCF, one of the nation's biggest universities with an enrollment of more than 71,000 students, has become one of the most powerful football programs outside of the Power Five conferences, going 41-8 the last four seasons with two New Year's Day Six bowl appearances.
UCF's athletics revenue in the 2019 fiscal year topped $69 million, according to USA Today’s figures, less than only Connecticut and Houston among non-Power Five schools. Mizzou hauled in record revenues in the last fiscal year, more than $106 million, though has operated at a budget deficit for several years in a row.