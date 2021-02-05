UCF targeting Mizzou's Sterk for AD job?

Could Central Florida be targeting Missouri’s Jim Sterk for its athletics director’s position?

Reports have mentioned Sterk as a possible leading candidate for the job, most prominently by UCFSports.com, the Rivals.com affiliate that covers the American Athletic Conference program in Orlando, Florida.

Multiple sources have since told the Post-Dispatch there was no news on Sterk’s connection to the UCF search - as of Friday.

Sterk does have multiple ties to the Orlando school. UCF president Alex Cartwright served as chancellor at Mizzou from 2017-2020 and was Sterk’s boss for three of his first four years at MU. Also, Sterk’s daughter Amy works in the school’s athletics department as director of executive operations.

Sterk is in the fifth year of his seven-year contract at Mizzou that pays him $700,000 through June 30, 2023. Recently departed UCF AD Danny White was reportedly making $1.1 million as UCF’s AD.

UCF has been in the market for an athletics director since White left Orlando for Tennessee last month. White and his extended family are close with Sterk, who worked under White’s father, Kevin, at Maine and Tulane.