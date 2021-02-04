UM Board approves latest steps toward Mizzou football practice facility

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Mizzou passed another critical milestone in building a new indoor practice facility for the football team during Thursday morning’s virtual meeting of the UM System Board of Curators. The Board unanimously approved a motion for MU to hire the architects and engineers for the project and approved a design fee of $1.5 million after a brief discussion by members of the board’s finance committee.

Thursday’s vote was not to seek approval for the project’s total budget, projected at $31.68 million. That vote will come in May, UM vice president for finance and chief financial officer Ryan Rapp said. MU has recommended Kansas City architectural firm HOK for the project.

Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk was on the Zoom call to address any questions or comments about the project, but the discussion was brief.

Mizzou’s athletics department has raised at least $20 million for the project. Curator Greg Hoberock said during the meeting that he will vote against the project later this year if MU doesn’t fully finance the project through fundraising.