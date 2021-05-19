UM Board approves Mizzou football practice facility

The new full-size practice facility, now set to open in December 2022, four months later than initial plans, will be built adjacent to the team facility that's attached to the south end of Memorial Stadium. It will replace the Devine Pavilion as the football team's indoor practice field. That structure was built in 1998 and includes a field that's only 70 yards long.

“We are grateful for the donors who have stepped forward with transformational gifts in support of this significant project that will benefit not only Mizzou Football, but several of our other teams, too, in future years no matter the weather in Mid-Missouri,” MU athletics director Jim Sterk said in a press release. "We are thankful for the donors who believe in Mizzou and who are committed to helping us achieve excellence throughout our athletics program.

“Mizzou Football enjoys tremendous momentum under Coach (Eliah) Drinkwitz and his staff, and having a convenient, year-around training facility with a full-length football field to practice will help bring Mizzou in line with other SEC programs from a facilities standpoint. This is another piece of the puzzle as we work together to fulfill Coach Drinkwitz’ bold vision for our program.”

“I'm grateful to our Board of Curators and our athletics administration for making our Indoor Practice Facility a reality," Drinkwitz said. "This is an important commitment to our program. An indoor space to train and practice is crucial to our player development efforts."

Drinkwitz made the project a priority upon accepting the job in December 2019, and Mizzou's campus leaders quickly jumped on board to make the project possible.

"As far as recruiting goes, I think it's a good way to signal that we're serious about football and Mizzou football getting the best recruits and doing a great job in the SEC," Board chairman Darryl Chatman said in December. "We just wanted to make that it’s a priority and make sure that our coach had everything he needed to get the job done.”

The board agenda stated: "As the northernmost school in the SEC, a full-size indoor facility for practice is critical for the development of the football program. A new, full-size indoor football practice facility will not only benefit the football program but will also free up critical times in the Devine Pavilion for the baseball, softball, soccer and other athletic programs to train year-round."