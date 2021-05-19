UM Board votes Wednesday to approve Mizzou football practice facility

The University of Missouri System Board of Curators will vote Wednesday to approve the proposed Mizzou football indoor practice facility, according to the meeting's agenda. The project is budgeted at $33,410,00, nearly $2 million more than the initial projected costs, and will be funded by private donations pledged over seven years. In February, the board approved the architecture firm for the project. Wednesday's meeting will take place remotely over Zoom.
The new full-size practice facility, now set to open in December 2022, four months later than initial plans, will be built adjacent to the team facility that's attached to the south end of Memorial Stadium. It will replace the Devine Pavilion as the football team's indoor practice field. That structure was built in 1998 and includes a field that's only 70 yards long.
Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz made the project a priority upon accepting the job in December 2019, and Mizzou's campus leaders quickly jumped on board to make the project possible.
"As far as recruiting goes, I think it's a good way to signal that we're serious about football and Mizzou football getting the best recruits and doing a great job in the SEC," Board chairman Darryl Chatman said in December. "We just wanted to make that it’s a priority and make sure that our coach had everything he needed to get the job done.”
The board agenda states: "As the northernmost school in the SEC, a full-size indoor facility for practice is critical for the development of the football program. A new, full-size indoor football practice facility will not only benefit the football program but will also free up critical times in the Devine Pavilion for the baseball, softball, soccer and other athletic programs to train year-round."
The proposed practice facility is approximately 86,400 gross square feet and includes a full 100-yard field with "appropriate run-off distances at the end zones and sidelines for player safety." The agenda also states: "The field elevation is similar to the top elevation of the plyo ramp within the football weight room, providing easy transition between the indoor field and the training and locker room facilities. Additional program elements include restrooms, exam spaces, storage and support for this facility within the building. The site allows access to an upper mezzanine, which provides amenities such as a viewing lobby and restrooms to be utilized on game days."
At the board's February meeting, Curator Greg Hoberock said he will vote against the project later this year if MU's athletics department doesn’t fully finance the project through fundraising, though athletics director Jim Sterk later said it was MU's plan all along to raise enough money to pay for the project. MU received two $10 million pledges shortly after announcing plans to build the facility.