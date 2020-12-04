UM Curators will vote on new Mizzou football indoor facility

The University of Missouri System Board of Curators will vote on a resolution to build a new indoor practice facility for Mizzou's football team at a special executive meeting Sunday afternoon. The resolution calls for private fundraising to finance the project.

The Board members will vote to approve a resolution in support of "conducting the pre-design programing and planning for an indoor facility that includes project scope and budget and presenting a plan for inclusion in the capital plan to the Board of Curators by no later than January 30, 2021," according to the meeting's published agenda.

Since 1998, Mizzou has used the Devine Pavilion as its indoor facility, which features an artificial turf on a field that's 30 yards short of a 100-yard football field. The meeting's agenda describes the facility as having "many deficiencies related to the football program, most problematic is the short (70 yards) field."