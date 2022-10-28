Under Blake Baker's watch, Mizzou football's reborn defense soars among SEC's best

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Eli Drinkwitz’s offensive play-calling comes under scrutiny all the time, but Missouri’s head coach might have helped salvage the Tigers’ homecoming victory with a rare defensive call.

With 78 seconds left Saturday, Vanderbilt trailed by a field goal and faced fourth and less than a yard just inside Mizzou territory. The Tigers lined up with their base defensive unit on the field: four down linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs. Until … timeout, Missouri.

On the sideline, Drinkwitz made a suggestion to defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

“He said, ‘Hey, you want to put in your Rhino defense?’” Baker recalled this week. “I said, ‘That's a great idea.’”

In Baker’s Rhino package, Mizzou replaces a safety with an extra defensive tackle and overwhelms the line of scrimmage with five linemen. In this case, low-to-the-ground 289-pound tackle Realus George Jr. replaced safety Daylan Carnell. Across the line, the Tigers flanked tackles George, Darius Robinson and Kristian Williams with edge rushers Isaiah McGuire and D.J. Coleman — a combined 1,436 pounds to protect a couple feet of turf.

This past offseason, Mizzou invested heavily in transfer portal defensive linemen — and on the most crucial defensive snap of the season, Baker doubled down on his D-line.

Sure enough, Vandy attempted a running play and Robinson tossed offensive guard Bradley Ashmore to the ground and wrestled tailback Ray Davis into a pile of tacklers for a loss.

“That's a credit to D-Rob. That dude, he locked out and disengaged,” Baker said. “Chad Bailey was there to help finish it off. Realus George, too. But we didn't do anything special. It wasn't a game-plan deal. I felt good about our 1-on-1 matchups against their 1-on-1 matchups. I didn't want to blitz us out of out of a play and something fluky happened and then they lean forward for a yard or we're spiking a gap or blitzing a gap and miss the tackle.

“We put the trust in the guys and they executed.”

The Southeastern Conference’s most improved defense has shouldered an enormous load this season and this time delivered on demand. The Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) head to No. 25 South Carolina (5-2, 2-2) for Saturday’s 3 p.m. CT kickoff, led by a relentless defense that continues to impress each week. Between Baker’s new scheme, a cast of new defensive assistants and transfers and strong play from last year’s holdovers, the Tigers can lean on its strongest defense in years, especially along the trenches.

“The thing that jumps out about them is starting up front that defensive line, just the size and the length they have and the ability to single-handedly wreck your game plan,” South Carolina’s Shane Beamer said. “They're really, really talented and they caused us problems last year in Missouri as well. They're good at linebacker. They're good in the secondary. In the scheme, they're not sit back and react to what you're doing. They're on the attack defensively from the time they take the field to the time the game is over.”

Since Baker replaced former coordinator Steve Wilks, now the interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Mizzou’s statistical progress from 2021 is staggering. The Tigers allow 326 yards per game, fourth-best in the SEC and down from 434.7 last year. Opponents have averaged 100 fewer rushing yards per game while posting a collective passer rating of 112.1, again fourth-best in the SEC and down from 146.6 last year. The Tigers aren’t generating more sacks or takeaways, but they’re far more competent in situational football. Opponents have converted just 29.1% of third downs this year, second-best in the SEC and No. 10 nationally. That’s down from 43.4% last year, when the Tigers were worst in the league and No. 109 in the country.

The ultimate measure of a defense is it’s ability to prevent points. Through their first four SEC games last year, the Tigers allowed 22 offensive touchdowns. Through four SEC games this fall, just seven.

“Man, these dudes don't flinch,” said Baker, a deserving candidate for the Broyles Award for the nation’s top assistant coach. “They have a mindset and next-play mentality. … it doesn't matter where the ball is put down. Those guys go out there and produce and play hard.”

No matter how the rest of the season unfolds, Baker’s future figures to be a priority for Drinkwitz and Mizzou’s administration. In a conference known for poaching assistants from other staffs, he’s sure to attract attention from programs with money to spend. Under Baker’s current two-year contract, his salary increases from $600,000 this year to $700,000 effective March 1, 2023. Coordinators at the top-paying SEC schools routinely give their coordinators seven-figure salaries. One example: Former Mizzou coach Barry Odom is making $1.85 million as Arkansas’ defensive coordinator through the 2024 season. Wilks was set to make $1.2 million this year at Mizzou had he stayed on staff.

The Tigers also drastically upgraded its talent and depth with transfer portal additions at all three levels of the defense, especially along the D-line with the addition of Williams (Oregon), Coleman (Jacksonville State), Jayden Jernigan (Oklahoma State), Josh Landry (Baylor) and Tyrone Hopper (North Carolina). Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper (Florida) is an All-SEC candidate, while safety Joseph Charleston (Clemson) has helped solidify an already talented secondary.

They’ve supplemented a core of returners who emerged from last year’s carnage with an extra layer of scar tissue and eager to adjust to Baker’s scheme — starting with Robinson. The co-captain has grown into one of the team’s emotional leaders and on Saturday made the play that rescued the Tigers from a loss that would have sunk the season.

“I do it all the time in practice, so I know for that moment I'll be ready,” Robinson said. “Just really confident and just did my normal thing I do in practice every day. … Like Coach Drink says, practice execution becomes game day reality. And that was just my game day moment.”