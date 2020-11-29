Vanderbilt fires coach after blowout loss to Mizzou

Vanderbilt fired coach Derek Mason on Sunday after losing the first eight games of his seventh season, and offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the interim coach. The move came one day after Missouri ripped the visiting Commodores 41-0.

“While this was a difficult decision, but I know this change is necessary," athletics director Candice Lee said in a statement. "We wish Derek and his entire family the best.”

Mason replaced James Franklin in 2014, after Franklin he left for Penn State. Mason came to Vanderbilt after being associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Stanford, then became the first Vanderbilt coach since the 1920s to beat in-state rival Tennessee three straight seasons. He guided the Commodores to a bowl twice in three seasons, the last clinched with a 38-13 rout of Tennessee in 2018. But Vanderbilt now has lost 12 consecutive Southeastern Conference games and is on the verge of the first winless season in school history. The Commodores were 27-55 overall under Mason.

“I take full responsibility," Mason said following the loss to Missouri, Vanderbilt's fifth by double digits this season.