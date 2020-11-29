Vanderbilt fires coach after blowout loss to Mizzou

Vanderbilt fired coach Derek Mason on Sunday after losing the first eight games of his seventh season, and offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the interim coach. The move came one day after Missouri ripped the visiting Commodores 41-0.
“While this was a difficult decision, but I know this change is necessary," athletics director Candice Lee said in a statement. "We wish Derek and his entire family the best.”
Mason replaced James Franklin in 2014, after Franklin he left for Penn State. Mason came to Vanderbilt after being associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Stanford, then became the first Vanderbilt coach since the 1920s to beat in-state rival Tennessee three straight seasons. He guided the Commodores to a bowl twice in three seasons, the last clinched with a 38-13 rout of Tennessee in 2018. But Vanderbilt now has lost 12 consecutive Southeastern Conference games and is on the verge of the first winless season in school history. The Commodores were 27-55 overall under Mason.
“I take full responsibility," Mason said following the loss to Missouri, Vanderbilt's fifth by double digits this season.
The most notable thing to happen this season for Vanderbilt came Saturday, when soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five conference football game. She was added to the roster because Vanderbilt's other kickers were out because of COVID-19 or other reasons.
She kicked off once, and said Sunday that she wants to remain a member of the team.
“I'll stay around as long as they want me, till they like, kick me off,” Fuller said. “So I'm here for the long run.”
LSU loses key receiver: Terrace Marshall Jr., Louisiana State's leading receiver, has decided to opt out for the rest of this season. The Tigers are scheduled to host No. 1 Alabama next Saturday.
Marshall, a junior who will be eligible for next spring's NFL draft, has caught 48 passes this season for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games.
UTEP halts football program: Texas-El Paso suspended football activities Sunday and called off another game after “multiple members” of the football team tested positive for COVID-19. The Miners won’t play host to Southern Miss, a game that had been scheduled for Friday, after scrapping this past weekend’s game at Rice because of positive tests.
