Missouri falls spent dreaming of (or dreading) a bowl trip to Shreveport, La., are officially in the past. The Southeastern Conference has cut ties with the Independence Bowl, where the Tigers played three times in nine seasons during the Gary Pinkel years, and have launched new partnerships with bowls in Las Vegas and Tampa, Fla.
Under new bowl agreements for 2020-25, the SEC will send a team to the Las Vegas Bowl to play an opponent from the Pac-12 in 2020, 2022 and 2024. In the alternating years (2021, 2023, 2025), the SEC will instead match a team against the ACC in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C.
Also, starting in 2020, the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa replaces the Independence Bowl in the SEC lineup.
Otherwise, the SEC extended its agreements with seven of its current bowl partners and the league’s bowl selection process will remain the same. The Citrus Bowl (Orlando, Fla.) has first choice of SEC teams after any conference teams qualify for the College Football Playoff or the two SEC-affiliated New Year’s Six bowls, the Sugar Bowl (New Orleans) and Orange Bowl (Miami). From there, the SEC will assign bowl-eligible teams to the Pool of Six bowls: the Outback Bowl (Tampa), Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.), Music City Bowl (Nashville, Tenn.), Texas Bowl (Houston), Liberty Bowl (Memphis, Tenn.) and the Belk Bowl or Las Vegas Bowl, depending on the year. After the Pool of Six bowls are filled, the Birmingham Bowl and Gasparilla Bowl will collaborate on the selection of the remaining eligible SEC teams.
The Las Vegas Bowl began in 1992 and has traditional matched the Pac-12 against the Mountain West.
“This is a game-changer because we are literally changing our game,” John Saccenti, Las Vegas Bowl Executive Director, told reporters Tuesday in a joint press conference at the Palms’ Apex Social Club alongside Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority CEO Steve Hill, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Big Ten Commissioner Larry Delaney and Raiders President Marc Badain. “The Las Vegas Bowl will never be the same.”
Hill said the game will be strategically scheduled between Christmas and New Year's at the new Las Vegas Stadium, future home of the Oakland Raiders when they move to their new city. Capacity for the domed stadium is expected to be 72,000.
“It’s stepping out of our geographic footprint, and if we were going to do that, there was one place for it and it was Las Vegas and an opportunity play the Pac-12 in a new something special,” Sankey told reporters, the Las Vegas Sun reported.
The Gasparilla Bowl began as the St. Petersburg Bowl in 2008, was later known as the Beef O’Brady’s Bowl and in 2017 was renamed the Gasparilla Bowl as a nod to Jose Gaspar, the mythical Spanish pirate who is the inspiration behind Tampa’s annual Gasparilla Pirate Festival. The game moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium in 2018. Teams from Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference have made the most appearances in the bowl.
“We are pleased to have an SEC bowl lineup that provides exciting destinations for our student-athletes and traveling fans,” Sankey said. “We enjoy great relationships with some of the best bowl games in college football and this lineup will continue to provide a wide array of rewarding bowl game experiences for our student-athletes and fans in celebration of a successful season.”
Since joining the SEC in 2012, Missouri has played in the Cotton Bowl, the Citrus Bowl, the Texas Bowl and Liberty Bowl. Three times as members of the Big 12 the Tigers played in the Independence Bowl, in 2003 (loss to Arkansas), 2005 (win over South Carolina) and 2011 (win over North Carolina). In the 43-year history of the bowl in Shreveport, only Ole Miss and Louisiana Tech made more appearances.