Virginia Tech receiver announces commitment to Mizzou

Missouri’s offense is adding a much-needed reinforcement. Damon Hazelton Jr., Virginia Tech’s most productive wide receiver the last two seasons, announced on Twitter that he’s committed to Mizzou. On Instagram, Hazelton posted several photos wearing MU's uniform while visiting campus.

Hazelton entered the transfer portal this offseason following his second year playing for the Hokies. He graduated from Virginia Tech In December, which means he could be eligible to play immediately for the Tigers in 2020. Hazelton led the Hokies with 51 catches for 802 yards and eight touchdowns. This past season he caught 31 passes for 527 yards and eight TDs.

The 6-2, 215-pound receiver from Baltimore began his career at Ball State and transferred after the 2016 season. He could be an immediate boost to a Mizzou passing game that struggled to stretch the field last season. With disappointing seasons from the team's wideouts, running back Tyler Badie led the Tigers in receptions last year. Receiver Jonathan Nance led MU in receiving yards but exhausted his eligibility.