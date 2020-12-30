Vols take down Tigers, hand Mizzou season's first loss

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Southeastern Conference heavyweight matchup at Mizzou Arena turned into an early knockout on Wednesday. Tennessee, looking underrated as the nation’s No. 7 team, blitzed No. 12 Mizzou from the opening tip and suffocated the life out of the Tigers' unbeaten start, handing MU a 73-53 loss to open SEC play.
In a matchup of the SEC’s only ranked teams through the first month of the season, the Volunteers (7-0, 1-0 SEC) never trailed and led by at least 20 points for most of the second half. The Tigers (6-1, 0-1) finished with more turnovers (21) than field goals (16) and shot just 3 of 16 from 3-point range. Xavier Pinson led Mizzou with 11 points and was the Tigers' only player in double figures.
Four different Tennessee players reached double figures, led by Santiago Vescovi's 15 points.
Tennessee had taken complete control by the the second media timeout in the first half, using a 15-0 run to grab a 23-4 lead. UT made its first seven shots of the game, while the Tigers missed nine of their first 11, including seven consecutive shots during a 6-minute scoreless stretch. The Tigers rarely looked comfortable in the halfcourt, especially with shot-blocking specialist Yves Pons lurking everywhere near the paint, and couldn’t get its transition game started with all the Vols’ made baskets.
Kobe Brown gave the Tigers a brief spark with back-to-back buckets midway through the half, but in the final minute, with a chance to trim the lead to 10, Pinson missed a rushed 3-pointer in transition, spoiling a chance to take some momentum into the locker room.
After falling behind 38-25 at halftime, the Tigers fell into a deeper hole in the second half with a string of early turnovers. UT's lead reached 28 points, briefly threatening the largest margin of defeat Mizzou has suffered in Cuonzo Martin's four seasons, a 34-point loss at Auburn two years ago.
PREGAME UPDATE
Ready or not, it’s time for Southeastern Conference basketball. League play started Tuesday night with Louisiana State and Alabama both notching impressive wins. Four more games are on the schedule Wednesday, including the only matchup of ranked teams, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 12 Missouri at Mizzou Arena.
Let’s dive into the matchup.
When • 8 p.m.
Where • Columbia, Mizzou Arena
Series; Last meeting • Tennessee leads 9-7; Tennessee 69, MU 59, Jan. 7, 2020
Records • Missouri 6-0, Tennessee 6-0
TV, radio • SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jon Sundvold), KTRS (550 AM)
Point spread • Tennessee by 4
KenPom prediction • Tennessee 67, Missouri 65
Tennessee
Probable starters
G Victor Bailey Jr. (6-6, Jr.) … 13.2 ppg, 35.7 3pt%
G Josiah-Jordan James (6-6, So.) … 10.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg
G Santiago Vescovi (6-3, So.) … 7.7 ppg, 4.7 apg
F Yves Pons (6-6, Sr.) … 7.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg
F John Fulkerson (6-9, Sr.) … 11.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg
Top reserves
G Jaden Springer (6-4, Fr.) … 11.5 ppg
G Keon Johnson (6-5, Fr.) … 7.7 ppg
Missouri
Probable starters
G Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr.) … 14.3 ppg, 3.7 apg
G Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.) … 13.8 ppg, 43.8 3pt %
G Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.) … 13.2 ppg, 3.0 apg
F Kobe Brown (6-7, So.) … 7.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg
F Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Sr.) … 8.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg
Top reserves
G Javon Pickett (6-5, Jr.) … 8.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg
F Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.) … 5.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg
Keys to the game
1. ELITE ON D
There’s a good chance Missouri won’t play a better defensive team the rest of the season. The early-season advanced metrics tell us Tennessee is an elite defensive team. The Vols rank No. 3 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating (87.2 points allowed per 100 possessions), behind only Texas Tech and Clemson. Tennessee’s defense also ranks in the top 15 of KenPom’s Four Factors:
Effective Field Goal percentage: No. 13
Turnover percentage: No. 12
Offensive rebound percentage: No. 13
Free throw rate: No. 12
How rare is it to be ranked so high in all four categories? Only one other team in the country ranks in the top 100 in all four categories. That would be Colorado: No. 47, 100, 89, 69.
In the KenPom era, which goes back to 2002, no team has ever finished in the top 15 in all of the Four Factor defensive metrics.
In other words through six games, this is a historically elite defense — for now.
“I just think they play really good team defense,” Cuonzo Martin said. “Good 1-on-1 defense and good team defense. They put you in a situation where you have to make 1-on-1 plays and that's what, in most cases, good defensive teams do. They force you to do things that you're not comfortable with. They play the percentages. If you're not good at doing that … you might make a play here, you might make one or two plays, but eventually down the stretch of ball games it’s probably going to work in their hands.”
2. ROCKY TOP’S STOPPER
The Vols have productive perimeter players, a playmaking point guard and an established big man. But their most versatile and perhaps most valuable player is 6-6 senior Yves Pons. The Frenchman averages only 7.5 points a game, but he defends multiple positions, rebounds on both ends of the floor and protects the rim as well as anyone in the SEC — at just 6-6. Last year, when Pons was voted the SEC defensive player of the year, he had 14 games with at least three blocked shots, including last year’s 10-point win at Mizzou.
“A really good shot blocker, but also a guy who can defend one through five,” Martin said. “We’ve seen it all the time. He can really do that. He might not show on the stats but he covers up a lot of areas for their team with his ability to block a shot, make a play that he’s not assigned.”
Pons will likely open the game matched against Mizzou’s Kobe Brown, but he can handle smaller guards on the wing or take shifts inside against Jeremiah Tilmon or Mitchell Smith. His versatility will be critical.
3. 3-POINT WOES
Mizzou is undefeated despite mostly dismal 3-point shooting. Last season the Tigers shot 29.7 percent, the worst in team history. This year: 28.4 percent. Four players in Martin’s rotation are shooting worse from 3 through the first six games: Xavier Pinson, Kobe Brown, Javon Pickett and Mitchell Smith. Mark Smith is shooting better but has gone 1 of 7 the last two games. Dru Smith’s percentage is up slightly.
Martin isn’t concerned.
“Truthfully I hadn't lost any sleep over the 3-point (shooting),” he said. “I really haven’t because when I've got look at those percentages, I think sometimes (the shots) are too quick and I think sometimes we’re settling. But I’m not worried at all. Not at all. And I'm not saying it just for sound bytes, but not a concern at all because I'm hopeful that teams will continue to leave us open.”
Here’s the bad news: Tennessee has held its last five opponents to less than 29 percent from behind the arc.
4. FOULS APLENTY
Dru Smith is considered a lethal defender because he gets so many steals, but those grabby hands are getting him in trouble. He leads the team with 21 fouls. He’s reached four fouls in four of MU’s six games. The Tigers need him on the floor, not the bench, especially in this matchup against Tennessee’s fleet of bigger, talented guards.