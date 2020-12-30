Vols take down Tigers, hand Mizzou season's first loss

In other words through six games, this is a historically elite defense — for now.

“I just think they play really good team defense,” Cuonzo Martin said. “Good 1-on-1 defense and good team defense. They put you in a situation where you have to make 1-on-1 plays and that's what, in most cases, good defensive teams do. They force you to do things that you're not comfortable with. They play the percentages. If you're not good at doing that … you might make a play here, you might make one or two plays, but eventually down the stretch of ball games it’s probably going to work in their hands.”

2. ROCKY TOP’S STOPPER

The Vols have productive perimeter players, a playmaking point guard and an established big man. But their most versatile and perhaps most valuable player is 6-6 senior Yves Pons. The Frenchman averages only 7.5 points a game, but he defends multiple positions, rebounds on both ends of the floor and protects the rim as well as anyone in the SEC — at just 6-6. Last year, when Pons was voted the SEC defensive player of the year, he had 14 games with at least three blocked shots, including last year’s 10-point win at Mizzou.