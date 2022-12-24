Wake Forest's Dave Clawson 'disappointed' in El Drinkwitz's comments about flipped recruit

"I wasn't able to make the memorial service (in Starkville, Mississippi) on Tuesday because we had bowl prep, and yesterday we came out to the stadium and when I saw that the pirate ship I immediately thoght of Coach Leach," Drinkwitz said. "I asked Mike to see if he could pull a miracle off and get that shirt made. And he did and it was just a tribute to him and how much he's meant to the game of college football and how much respect I have for him (not only) as a football coach but as a person. I think multiple people have said there's only going to be one Mike Leach. So I just wanted to say thank you."

Next man up

By the second half Friday here's who the Tigers were missing on both sides of the ball:

On defense, their top three defensive ends in Isaiah McGuire and D.J. Coleman, who had opted out of the game to begin training for the NFL draft, and senior Trajan Jeffcoat, who was in street clothes on the sideline, plus senior Tyrone Hopper, who started in their place and suffered a shoulder injury that limited him to 14 snaps. Starting star safety Martez Manuel also opted out.

With the depth so thin at defensive end, tackles Darius Robinson and Jayden Jernigan shifted outside to spell underclassmen Johnny Walker Jr. and Arden Walker.

"Earlier in the week, as we made progressions, we knew we had guys missing at the D-end position," Robinson said. "I just felt like I needed to do anything to help the team win. And I know I could definitely be versatile and do both."

On offense, leading receiver Dominic Lovett had left the team earlier this month and plans to transfer to Georgia next season. Starting right guard Connor Wood lasted just 17 plays before suffering a game-ending foot injury. Starting center Connor Tollison soon joined him on the sideline four plays later when he hurt his left ankle. On the same play, starting outside receiver Tauskie Dove hurt his right knee and was done for the game after just 14 snaps. With those starters out, Drake Heismeyer filled in at center and played a career-high 63 snaps. Mitchell Walters played right guard and played 67 snaps, his most extensive action since the Week 6 loss at Florida. Transfer Demariyon Houston played a career-high 42 snaps. Houston, who spent 2019 and 2020 at Nebraska, recovered from an injury for most of this season but finished with a productive night, catching six passes for 39 yards, including his first Division I touchdown.