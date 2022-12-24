Wake Forest's Dave Clawson 'disappointed' in Eli Drinkwitz's comments about flipped recruit

Missouri and Wake Forest played football for more than a century before meeting on the same field, but all it took was a few comments by one coach to rile up his counterpart before Friday's Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida.
Last Wednesday, Eli Drinkwitz's Mizzou staff was able to sign three-star defensive lineman Sam Williams of Hogansville, Georgia, a player that had been committed to Wake Forest since the spring. MU's staff had been recruiting Williams long before the teams were paired in Friday's bowl game, but when the two staffs gathered for an event Monday in Tampa, Drinkwitz said he and his coaches had to keep quiet about the recruitment when they were around Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson and his staff.
"We kind of had an idea this was gonna go our way during the coach's social that we had Monday night," Drinkwitz said last Wednesday. "For all of us to keep a straight face and not let that one kind of slip out was a little bit difficult. But you know, in recruiting it's kind of fun. It's kind of fun. I don't rub it in as probably as much as I'd like to. But it's kind of fun when beat people who think they got you."
Apparently those words made their way to Clawson's ears. After beating the Tigers 27-17 on Friday, he was asked about Drinkwitz's comments earlier in the week.
"I like and respect Eli," Clawson said. "Everyone views their job differently. I think my job as the head coach at Wake Forest is I want our players modeling me and modeling sportsmanship. I don't know if he was just trying to be funny or cute. I just don't think comments like that are necessary. People have different personalities. That's just not something that I would do. I was a little disappointed he did that. He's a good football coach. And I do like and respect him. I just don't think anybody on our staff really appreciated those comments."
Drinkwitz shirt pays tribute to Leach
Not only did Missouri players wear a sticker on their helmets honoring recently decesed Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, but Drinkwitz coached Friday's game wearing a T-shirt featuring Leach's face on the front and his trademark slogan on the back: Swing Your Sword. When the Tigers visited Raymond James Stadium on Thursday and saw the pirate ship that adorns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home field, Drinkwitz instantly thought of Leach, the pirate aficionado, and put director of athletic equipment operations Mike Kurowski on a mission: make him a Mike Leach shirt.
"I wasn't able to make the memorial service (in Starkville, Mississippi) on Tuesday because we had bowl prep, and yesterday we came out to the stadium and when I saw that the pirate ship I immediately thoght of Coach Leach," Drinkwitz said. "I asked Mike to see if he could pull a miracle off and get that shirt made. And he did and it was just a tribute to him and how much he's meant to the game of college football and how much respect I have for him (not only) as a football coach but as a person. I think multiple people have said there's only going to be one Mike Leach. So I just wanted to say thank you."
Next man up
By the second half Friday here's who the Tigers were missing on both sides of the ball:
On defense, their top three defensive ends in Isaiah McGuire and D.J. Coleman, who had opted out of the game to begin training for the NFL draft, and senior Trajan Jeffcoat, who was in street clothes on the sideline, plus senior Tyrone Hopper, who started in their place and suffered a shoulder injury that limited him to 14 snaps. Starting star safety Martez Manuel also opted out.
With the depth so thin at defensive end, tackles Darius Robinson and Jayden Jernigan shifted outside to spell underclassmen Johnny Walker Jr. and Arden Walker.
"Earlier in the week, as we made progressions, we knew we had guys missing at the D-end position," Robinson said. "I just felt like I needed to do anything to help the team win. And I know I could definitely be versatile and do both."
On offense, leading receiver Dominic Lovett had left the team earlier this month and plans to transfer to Georgia next season. Starting right guard Connor Wood lasted just 17 plays before suffering a game-ending foot injury. Starting center Connor Tollison soon joined him on the sideline four plays later when he hurt his left ankle. On the same play, starting outside receiver Tauskie Dove hurt his right knee and was done for the game after just 14 snaps. With those starters out, Drake Heismeyer filled in at center and played a career-high 63 snaps. Mitchell Walters played right guard and played 67 snaps, his most extensive action since the Week 6 loss at Florida. Transfer Demariyon Houston played a career-high 42 snaps. Houston, who spent 2019 and 2020 at Nebraska, recovered from an injury for most of this season but finished with a productive night, catching six passes for 39 yards, including his first Division I touchdown.