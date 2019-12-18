Walters remains on Mizzou staff as defensive coordinator

After overseeing this year's defensive turnaround, Ryan Walters will stay at Missouri as defensive coordinator under new coach Eliah Drinkwitz, the team announced Wednesday.

Walters has been on MU's staff since 2015 and served as defensive coordinator the past two seasons. MU ranked No. 14 in total defense and No. 17 in scoring defense this year.

Walters has two more years left on his contract that pays him $800,000 per year.

"Since connecting with Ryan I’ve been very impressed with his ability to lead people and connect with the players,” Drinkwitz said. “I’m impressed with his work on the defensive side of the ball, I look forward to building on what’s already been established, the foundation that’s been laid. I look forward to Coach Walters leading a championship-style defense here at Mizzou.”