Walters remains on Mizzou staff as defensive coordinator

After overseeing this year's defensive turnaround, Ryan Walters will stay at Missouri as defensive coordinator under new coach Eliah Drinkwitz, the team announced Wednesday.
Walters has been on MU's staff since 2015 and served as defensive coordinator the past two seasons. MU ranked No. 14 in total defense and No. 17 in scoring defense this year.
Walters has two more years left on his contract that pays him $800,000 per year.
"Since connecting with Ryan I’ve been very impressed with his ability to lead people and connect with the players,” Drinkwitz said. “I’m impressed with his work on the defensive side of the ball, I look forward to building on what’s already been established, the foundation that’s been laid. I look forward to Coach Walters leading a championship-style defense here at Mizzou.”
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to continue to build on what we’ve done defensively this past season,” Walters said. “We’ve got a good group of guys coming back and they’re excited to get to work. Columbia has been very good to me and my family and we’re thrilled to be part of the community and Mizzou. I’m excited to work with Coach Drink, he’s one of the most respected bright minds in our profession, and I’ve been impressed with his energy, organization and vision in our short time together. I’m looking forward to competing under his leadership and getting us on top of the SEC East.”
Walters, a former safety at Colorado, came to Mizzou from Memphis along with former Tigers coach Barry Odom, and has coached the secondary since joining MU's staff. His position-specific duties will be announced when the staff is finalized.
Drinkwitz has officially named four defensive assistants, one offensive coach and a special teams coordinator, leaving him four more spots to fill on his 10-man staff.