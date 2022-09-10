Weather delay halts Mizzou football game at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — With Missouri facing third and 13 deep in Kansas State territory, the Tigers were saved by Mother Nature. Lightning in the area stopped Saturday's game at 12:15 p.m. for a weather delay. K-State had secured the early momentum with a 14-3 lead with 7:44 left in the second quarter. The Wildcats had outgained Mizzou 142-40 in yardage as the Tigers were on their way to a third straight three-and-out series.

It could be a long, wet day for Missouri and Kansas State at Bill Snyder Stadium.

Morning thunderstorms have pushed Saturday's kickoff back to approximately 11:15 a.m., K-State announced.

Fans have now entered the stadium and the two teams have begun a 45-minute warm-up. Earlier in the morning, the stadium scoreboard had alerted fans that a storm containing lightning has been detected in the area and advised them to seek shelter in their vehicle or in Bramlage Coliseum, K-State’s basketball arena.

Three games across the SEC last Saturday had to outlast lightning delays involving Auburn, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

As for the game, Mizzou will be without several backups, plus wide receiver Chance Luper, who’s recovering from an undisclosed illness that had him hospitalized last weekend. Also out Saturday: receiver Demaryion Houston, defensive lineman Ky Montgomery and offensive tackle Hyrin White. Also, backup offensive tackle Dylan Spencer left the team this week.

One injury of note for the Wildcats: outside linebacker Shawn Robinson is considered questionable with an injury. Robinson spent the 2020-21 seasons at Mizzou as a quarterback and safety.

Scouts from four NFL teams are expected here for Saturday’s game: Chiefs, Packers, Jets and Seahawks. A Senior Bowl representative is also in the press box.