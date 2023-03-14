COLUMBIA, Mo. — Utah State might not be a household name in college basketball, but the Aggies of the Mountain West Conference are accustomed to playing meaningful games this time of year.

Utah State, the No. 10 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament and No. 7 seed Missouri’s first-round opponent Thursday, is making its 23rd March Madness appearance and 11th since the 2000 season, which is just one fewer than Mizzou this century.

Under second-year coach Ryan Odom, the Aggies (26-8) feature one of the nation’s most efficient and prolific offenses — just like Mizzou (24-9) — and have the firepower to win a couple games this week in Sacramento, California.

Since the pairing was revealed, the Post-Dispatch talked to several assistant coaches in the Mountain West Conference who shared their candid thoughts on Utah State and Thursday’s matchup (12:40 p.m. CT, TNT). Each coach spoke on the condition of anonymity as they discussed USU’s roster strengths and weaknesses.

“They’re probably one of the five most elite shooting teams in college basketball and it’s like nothing you guys have seen in the SEC,” one MWC assistant said. “Now obviously they’re different kind of athletes, but the shooting, I watch a lot of basketball and nobody shoots like them. Really, really skilled. Really good feel.”

“They’re a lot better defensively and rebounding and athletic than you think,” he added. “You look at them like, here’s a bunch of white dudes from Utah, but they’re more than what you think at first appearance. They play with great pace, really play fast. You can be up 4 and turn around by the next media (timeout) and you can be down 12.”

Utah State ranks No. 13 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, scoring 117.8 points per 100 possessions while playing at an average pace. That’s better than two of the field’s four No. 1 overall seeds, Alabama and Kansas. The Aggies do the bulk of that damage from behind the 3-point arc. They enter the tournament shooting 38.5% from deep, 11th-best in the country and fifth among teams in the NCAA field.

“Their offensive spacing is elite,” an MWC assistant shared via email. “They do a great job of making you guard all five guys on the floor at all times. They play extremely fast in transition. They usually have at least four players on the floor that can bring the ball up the court on a missed basket.”

Steven Ashworth, a 6-1 junior guard, is the most lethal threat, shooting 43.9% from 3-point range. He’s made at least five 3s in eight games and as many as eight in a game this season. Max Shulga, a 6-4 guard from Ukraine, and Taylor Funk, a 6-9 forward who began his career in the Atlantic 10 at St. Joseph’s, both shoot better than 37% from deep. The three have combined for 18 20-point games.

“Ashworth just goes and goes and goes,” one veteran MWC assistant said. “He’s always a threat to score. Then they have Shulga, and when you look at their year he hit every big shot all year long. Everybody worries about Ashworth, but Shulga hits every big shot. Then Funk has deep range, beyond NBA range. He’s a threat. I think he’s the key. When he plays well, they can play with pretty much anybody. When he struggles and people get physical with him, then they struggle.”

Where’s the weakness? The Aggies don’t have much depth. Four starters average 31 minutes a game or more. Trevin Dorius, a 7-1 center, starts for Odom but doesn’t always play starter’s minutes. Sean Bairstow, a 6-8 wing from Australia, is another 38% shooter from 3.

“They’re gonna play really seven guys,” one MWC assistant said. “It’s really almost like six and a half. Dan Akin, who’s the sixth man but really like a starter at the five, is good and he’s an SEC-type athlete and body. But those are pretty much the only guys they play.”

As much as the Aggies rely on 3-pointers — they account for 35.1% of their points, close to Mizzou’s 35.3% — Odom’s team can hurt you other ways, too.

“What happens is you start thinking, ‘Well, we’ll take away the 3 because that’s all they can do,’” an assistant said. “But these guys can pass. And Dorius and Akin are rim threats. These are big-time dudes who can catch lobs left and right. It’s not like playing somebody from the Big Sky where they’re playing below the rim. All their guards can make plays in ball screens. So you start going out and taking away the 3s and they’re playing a million ball screens, they’ll just pick you apart with pocket passes to bigs and hit them on the roll and those guys can go finish.”

On the defensive end, Utah State isn’t disruptive, doesn’t create many steals or force teams into mistakes.

“They’re not a tough, physical team,” an MWC coach said. “Akin comes up a lot because he’s athletic and a good shot blocker. They pressure the ball hard, but they don’t get overextended. Their whole thing is they’re gonna contain the ball, drive it into the bigs and then try to make you take bad shots. They’ll be physical on the ball, but off the ball, that’s where they’ll get beat. They’re not great defenders. Dorius, the big kid, is not a good defender. Akin covers up a lot because he blocks shots. They put Bairstow on your best player and try to use his height and size. Whoever Missouri’s best guard is, they’ll put Bairstow on him to bother him.”

“They are vulnerable to giving up offensive rebounds,” another coach said, “and any scoring presence near the basket.”

“Their weak point defensively is Taylor Funk,” another assistant added. “The rest of their guys, you don’t feel like they’d be good defenders, but they are. And they’re big inside. Dorius is 6-11 and 250. Dan Akin is not tall but he plays big because he’s really athletic.

“Our league is huge,” he added. “The Mountain West, there’s a reason why there’s four teams getting in (the NCAA Tournament.) It’s a high-major conference now. It’s better than the Pac-12 and it’s probably better than the ACC in a lot of ways. That’s just the truth.”

The Mountain West has indeed emerged as a much-improved league that consistently puts multiple teams on the NCAA bracket. This year, San Diego State, Boise State and Nevada join Utah State in the field. Last year, Wyoming and Colorado State were part of March Madness.

MWC coaches agreed that Utah State’s experience in their conference should have the Aggies primed for the big stage of the NCAA Tournament.

“They won’t get rattled at all,” one coach said. “Of course, their home crowd is as good as there is in the country. And they’re going to San Diego State and playing in front of 14,000. They’re going to New Mexico at ‘The Pit’ and playing in front of 14,000. They’re not worried about that at all. And they’ve been to so many NCAA Tournaments the last few years it’s not like the moment’s going to be too big.”

“Back in the day, you had Utah, New Mexico and then occasionally BYU,” another coach said. “Now, even the teams that were bad this year are still pretty good. Going into Wyoming, going to Colorado State those aren’t easy places to play. They’re packed. The crowds at Boise State, they’re sold out.”

As for Thursday’s matchup, it’s a showdown of two offensive-minded teams that feast on the 3-point line with multiple scorers who can get hot at any moment.

First one to 90 wins?

“I’ve watched Mizzou a little bit and I know Coach Gates,” one MWC coach said. “He’s done a phenomenal job. It’s amazing what he’s done. But I just think if it’s the right night for (Utah State), they could could go beat Missouri by 20. I don’t think that’s gonna happen, but because of the way they play, it could. … If they shoot the ball well, it’s gonna be a long night.”