What did Mizzou's O-line add in Rutgers' Mike Maietti?

Here’s where the 2020 line stands with two weeks until the season opener against Alabama: Graduate transfer Mike Maietti is entrenched at center — and might be one of the best in the SEC. (More on that soon.) With only one game-experienced center on the roster, the position was a glaring area of need for the Tigers after Colon-Castillo entered the NFL draft. Mizzou needed someone who could snap, preferably someone with experience on the game's biggest stage and someone with the intelligence and personality to make a quick and seamless transition.

"His leadership has been invaluable," Eliah Drinkwitz said Saturday. "He's done a great job, just anchoring (the line). ... He's been able to keep guys calm and communicate and echo calls. He knows what we're thinking."

Case Cook returns at right guard, where he played a team-high 482 snaps last year. Larry Borom, who last year moved around more than a U-Haul, is set at right tackle.

(Mizzou’s game of musical chairs along the offensive line last year landed Borom at right tackle for 463 snaps, 132 at left guard, 91 at left tackle and 67 at right guard.)

Hyrin White is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. He’s the fourth-most experienced lineman on the team with 478 career snaps, including 362 at right tackle last year.