What did Mizzou's O-line add in Rutgers' Mike Maietti?

COLUMBIA, Mo. - We’ve added some resources to our toolbox this football season with the addition of premium stats from Pro Football Focus, which provides a deep set of advanced grades for both teams and individual players, plus game-by-game snap counts and other extra goodies. The site’s grades might not always correlate with how the coaching staff evaluates games — the coaches don’t share those numbers anyway — but provide an empirical snapshot of how a team and its players perform beyond the conventional measuring sticks of yards, catches, touchdowns, etc.
We’ll incorporate these numbers into our stories throughout the season for added analysis and context.
First up, let’s take a deep dive into the offensive line, a position group we touched on in Wednesday’s Post-Dispatch.
This is an area of concern for the Tigers. Why’s that? The team underachieved on the line last season, especially considering the group featured three three-year starters, all of whom are now under contract in the NFL: Left tackle Yasir Durant made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster while center Trystan Colon-Castillo and Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms made the practice squads for the Ravens and Jaguars, respectively. All three went undrafted, but considering the Tigers’ experience, size and relative talent heading into 2019, it’s fair to say the unit didn’t live up to its potential.
Here’s where the 2020 line stands with two weeks until the season opener against Alabama: Graduate transfer Mike Maietti is entrenched at center — and might be one of the best in the SEC. (More on that soon.) With only one game-experienced center on the roster, the position was a glaring area of need for the Tigers after Colon-Castillo entered the NFL draft. Mizzou needed someone who could snap, preferably someone with experience on the game's biggest stage and someone with the intelligence and personality to make a quick and seamless transition.
"His leadership has been invaluable," Eliah Drinkwitz said Saturday. "He's done a great job, just anchoring (the line). ... He's been able to keep guys calm and communicate and echo calls. He knows what we're thinking."
Case Cook returns at right guard, where he played a team-high 482 snaps last year. Larry Borom, who last year moved around more than a U-Haul, is set at right tackle.
(Mizzou’s game of musical chairs along the offensive line last year landed Borom at right tackle for 463 snaps, 132 at left guard, 91 at left tackle and 67 at right guard.)
Hyrin White is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. He’s the fourth-most experienced lineman on the team with 478 career snaps, including 362 at right tackle last year.
That leaves sophomores Bobby Lawrence and Xavier Delgado as first-team rookies at left tackle and left guard, respectively.
Thanks to Maietti, the Tigers aren’t the least experienced offensive line in the SEC East, but here’s a potential red flag: Mizzou is the only East team that doesn’t return five linemen with at least 100 career snaps. Lawrence ranks fifth on the team with 78 snaps, followed by Mike Ruth (56), Delgado (46), Javon Foster (23) and Thalen Robinson (23).
So, here’s a closer look at O-line experience across the SEC East. Taking the five-most experienced linemen on each team, here’s where they rank in terms of career snaps:
1. Kentucky: 6,606 snaps
Most experienced lineman: Center Drake Jackson is the iron man of the division with 2,284 snaps the last three years, all at center.
2. Florida: 6,108 snaps
Most experienced lineman: Mississippi State grad transfer Stewart Reese (2,162 career snaps) brings instant experience and can play guard or tackle.
3. South Carolina: 4,925 snaps
Most experienced lineman: Left tackle Sadarius Hutcherson has 2,127 career snaps and 400 snaps at three different positions with the most at right guard.
4. Tennessee: 4,383 snaps
Most experienced lineman: Trey Smith, once a prized tackle propect, has settled in nicely at left guard and has 1,982 career snaps.
5. Missouri: 4,282 snaps
Most experienced lineman: Maietti led Rutgers in plays each of the last two seasons and logged 2,059 snaps overall in three seasons.
6. Georgia: 3,208 snaps
Most experienced lineman: With 1,287 snaps, center Trey Hill anchors an O-line that featured two tackles taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.
7. Vanderbilt: 2,753 snaps
Most experienced lineman: Cole Clemens has played 1,276 snaps, mostly at right guard.
Let’s take a closer look at Maietti and what the Tigers landed in the three-year starter from Rutgers. Based on PPF grades, Mizzou added a strong pass-blocking center who’s posted middling run-blocking grades. He plays a clean game up front in terms of allowing sacks and committing penalties. In 990 pass-blocking chances, Maietti never allowed a sack at Rutgers and only once was docked for allowing the quarterback to get hit.
The last two years we saw penalties ransack Mizzou’s fortunes along the offensive line. Mizzou linemen were penalized 48 times the last two seasons combined. In Maietti’s 2,059 plays at Rutgers he drew just seven penalties.
Let’s compare Maietti’s last three seasons to Mizzou’s last center, Colon-Castillo, also a three-year starter. We’ll use PFF’s grades for pass-blocking and run-blocking, plus totals for sacks allowed, QB hits allowed, hurries, pressures and penalties
2017
Pass-blocking: Colon-Castillo 78.9; Maietti 74.4
Run-blocking: Colon-Castillo 64.4; Maietti 63.4
Sacks: Colon-Castillo 0; Maietti 0
Hits: Maietti 0; Colon-Castillo 1
Hurries: Maietti 0; Colon-Castillo 10
Pressures: Maietti 7; Colon-Castillo 11
Penalties: Maietti 1; Colon-Castillo 2
2018
Pass-blocking: Maietti 89.7; Colon-Castillo 76.6
Run-blocking: Colon-Castillo 60.3; Maietti 57.5
Sacks: Colon-Castillo 0; Maietti 0
Hits: Maietti 1; Colon-Castillo 2
Hurries: Maietti 4; Colon-Castillo 12
Pressures: Maietti 5; Colon-Castillo 14
Penalties: Maietti 3; Colon-Castillo 5
2019
Pass-blocking: Colon-Castillo 84.3; Maietti 74.8
Run-blocking: Colon-Castillo 61.6; Maietti 58.4
Sacks: Maietti 0; Colon-Castillo 2
Hits: Maietti 0; Colon-Castillo 1
Hurries: Colon-Castillo 4; Maietti 7
Pressures: Maietti 7; Colon-Castillo 7
Penalties: Maietti 3; Colon-Castillo 3
Scheme and play-calling can both factor into a lineman’s grade and production — Mizzou attempted more passes than Rutgers the last three years — but comparing their numbers side by side it appears the Tigers have landed a comparable player in Maietti, a center with plenty of Power 5 mileage and one who’s slightly less penalty-prone and more protective in pass sets.
Where does that put him among the best returning centers in the SEC? Here’s the best of the best:
Drake Jackson, Kentucky: He produced one of the best run-blocking grades in the league last year as the Wildcats’ man in the middle (78.7). He was also flagged for seven penalties.
Trey Hill, Georgia: A higher-rated pass blocker than run-blocker, Kennedy didn’t allow a single hurry last year and just two pressures on 433 passing plays.
Nick Brahms, Auburn: A strong pass-blocker, the Tigers’ middle man allowed only one QB hit and just two hurries while committing only one penalty. A clean season.
Brett Heggie, Florida: He’s split his 1,361 career snaps at the two guard positions but is expected to take over in the middle for his senior year on a loaded O-line. He allowed six sacks and 20 pressures at guard last year.
Ty Clary, Arkansas: A solid run-blocker on a pretty putrid offense (69.9 season grade), but Clary didn’t allow a sack and drew only two flags all season.
