What does K-State transfer DaJuan Gordon add to Mizzou's roster?

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Are trades possible through the transfer portal? That's what Missouri fans might be wondering after Friday's development.

Four days after former Mizzou guard Mark Smith committed to Kansas State, the Tigers plucked a former K-State Wildcat out of the transfer portal, sophomore DaJuan Gordon, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Chicago who started 22 games this season.

On the surface, Gordon looks like a similar player to Smith. Both are decently sized wing players. Both are former four-star prospects from Illinois. Both posted some similar statistics this season. Gordon, who has three remaining years of eligibility to Smith's one, averaged 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game but shot only 21.7% from 3-point range, down from 32.9% the year before as a freshman. Smith averaged 9.7 points and shot 31.5% from deep. Both marks were his lowest in three seasons at Mizzou.

But how the two scored those points and how they operate on the floor differ greatly. This season, Gordon attempted 39.8% of his field goal attempts at the rim, down slightly from 46% as a freshman, per HoopMath.com. Smith wasn't nearly as active around the rim: His yearly Mizzou marks for percentage of field goal attempts at the rim were 14.6, 18.8, 27.9. Gordon was more accurate at the rim, too, shooting 61.6 and 60.5% the last two years, compared to 50 and 52.8% for Smith.