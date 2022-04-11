What is Mizzou getting in Tre Gomillion? 'I play the game with a different type of passion'

COLUMBIA, Mo. - New Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates is reuniting with another part of his past. Last week it was Florida State assistant Charlton Young. On Monday it's Cleveland State player Tre Gomillion.

The 6-foot-4 defensive standout played for Gates each of the past three seasons in the Horizon League and after visiting campus over the weekend he announced his verbal commitment to Mizzou on social media.

Gomillion, originally from Augusta, Georgia, averaged 9.6 points per game in three seasons at CSU, including 10.5 this past season. As a junior in 2020-21, he was named the Horizon League defensive player of the year. He was a third-team All-Horizon League selection this year and made the conference's All-Defensive team each of the last two years.

"I like playing for Coach Gates because on the court he gives his players a voice and the freedom to play off their instinct," he told the Post-Dispatch. "He builds confidence in them while helping them reach a level they didn’t know was there. He believes strongly in player development, and is very strategic in X’s and O’s. ... He cares about (his players) outside of the time when are wearing a basketball jersey. He helps us grow as players and as men."

Gomillion is the third player to commit to Mizzou since Gates was hired last month, joining Mohamed Diarra, a 6-10 forward from Garden City, Kansas, Community College, and DeAndre Gholston, a 6-5 guard from Wisconsin-Milwaukee, also in the Horizon League.

Gomillion, who played one season at Gordon State College before transferring to Cleveland State, shot 52.9% from the floor in three seasons under Gates and 30.5% from 3-point range, though this past season he improved to 40.0% from behind the arc on just 45 attempts in 31 games. He's been a productive rebounder for his size, averaging 4.7 boards per game this past season, along with 2.9 assists per game.

Gomillion described himself as a "position-less player" who can adapt to different styles on the floor. Over the final five games of last season, Gates' most frequent lineup had Gomillion on the floor at the four position (power forward), according to Ken Pomeroy's lineup analysis, though he also played at the three (wing/small forward) and the two (shooting guard).

"I’ve gotten better over the years," he said. "I’m a winner. I was a captain. ... I can create for others to score when needed, rebound offensively, bring energy. I play the game with a different type of passion. I give everything I have and my best at all times. (I have) the ability to knock down shots and get to my scoring areas. ... In timeouts I am good at bringing ideas and adjustments to the board and I am a great extension of the coaching staff."

Gomillion ranked among the Horizon League's top 20 players each of the last two years in defensive rating: 105.5 (No. 19) in 2020-21 and 102.1 (No. 16) in 2021-22.

D'Moi Hodge, another former Cleveland State player, also visited Mizzou this past weekend. The 6-4 senior guard led the Vikings in scoring this past season with 15.5 points per game.

