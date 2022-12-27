 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What is the Kentucky Wildcats vs. Mizzou basketball betting line, over/under, point spread

Braggin' Rights go to Mizzou with a 93-71 win over Illinois

Mizzou's Kobe Brown hoists the Braggin' Rights trophy after beating Illinois 93-71 at Enterprise Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. 

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

The Missouri and Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Dec. 28. It is the SEC opener for both programs. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Mizzou enters the contest 11-1 overall. Most recently, Missouri defeated Illinois 93-71 in the Braggin' Rights game on Dec. 22. 

The UK Wildcats, ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press poll, come into the matchup 8-3 overall. On Dec. 21, Kentucky beat Florida A&M 88-68. 

Entering Wednesday, Kentucky leads the all-time series 14-2 vs. Missouri.

UK Wildcats vs. Missouri basketball betting odds

Missouri Illinois Basketball

Missouri's Ronnie DeGray III celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

As of 5:01 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Kentucky is a 2.5-point favorite against Mizzou, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 152.5 points. 

The moneyline wasn't available from DraftKings at publish time. According to FanDuel, Kentucky is -138 (bet $138 to win $100) to win outright, and Missouri is +115 (bet $100 to win $115) to win outright, as of 5:05 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Kentucky opened as a 2.5-point favorite against Missouri on Monday night, according to Action Network.

Dennis Gates: A look at the Mizzou Tigers men's basketball head coach

Here is a look at Dennis Gates, the Missouri Tigers men's basketball head coach and former Cleveland State head coach. 

1 of 22

John Calipari is the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball head coach. Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

