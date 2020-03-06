What's next for Mizzou's Jeremiah Tilmon?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Senior Reed Nikko will be the center of attention Saturday when Missouri plays its final home game. What about the team's other big man?

Jeremiah Tilmon has returned from the foot injury that wiped out nearly half his junior season, but some have wondered if he’ll also play his final home game Saturday when the Tigers (14-16, 6-11 SEC) host Alabama (16-14, 8-9) at 1:30 p.m. Tilmon planned to enter his name in the NBA draft pool last summer, but there was a setback with his application and he returned for his junior year.

On Friday, Tilmon said he plans to explore his draft stock again this offseason but made it clear he’s in no rush to leave Mizzou.

“I’ll test the waters, but I’m not putting two feet in,” he said. “I’m not doing that. I’m going to continue to maintain my eligibility.”

Last year, Tilmon hoped to enter the NBA draft then benefit from the workouts that teams host for prospects leading up to the draft. There was a mixup with the application process and he missed the April deadline to make himself available for the draft.

Like last year, Tilmon is open to returning to school.