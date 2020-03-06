What's next for Mizzou's Jeremiah Tilmon?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Senior Reed Nikko will be the center of attention Saturday when Missouri plays its final home game. What about the team's other big man?
Jeremiah Tilmon has returned from the foot injury that wiped out nearly half his junior season, but some have wondered if he’ll also play his final home game Saturday when the Tigers (14-16, 6-11 SEC) host Alabama (16-14, 8-9) at 1:30 p.m. Tilmon planned to enter his name in the NBA draft pool last summer, but there was a setback with his application and he returned for his junior year.
On Friday, Tilmon said he plans to explore his draft stock again this offseason but made it clear he’s in no rush to leave Mizzou.
“I’ll test the waters, but I’m not putting two feet in,” he said. “I’m not doing that. I’m going to continue to maintain my eligibility.”
Last year, Tilmon hoped to enter the NBA draft then benefit from the workouts that teams host for prospects leading up to the draft. There was a mixup with the application process and he missed the April deadline to make himself available for the draft.
Like last year, Tilmon is open to returning to school.
“I’m going to at least try, to go see just for the experience,” he said Friday. “But I’m not going to put two feet in and just say, ‘Forget school.’ I’m not going to do that.”
Last spring, financial needs back home in East St. Louis helped drive his decision to explore his draft stock. He has a toddler to support along with other family members. But, Tilmon insisted last April, that he would return to Mizzou if he wasn’t projected as an NBA draft pick.
Tilmon has missed 14 of MU’s 30 games with a stress fracture in his left foot, an injury that sidelined him for most of conference play. He returned last week at Vanderbilt and had his best game Wednesday at Ole Miss, finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes.
“He’s a guy that can score the ball when he settles down,” Cuonzo Martin said after the loss in Oxford, Miss. “He'll continue to get better offensively. But I was more impressed with his defense, moving against the ball screen, pressuring the basketball, trapping the ball. That was impressive.”
“I felt like I was actually back out there being productive, helping my team,” Tilmon said. “I had to play a lot more minutes because Reed (Nikko) got in foul trouble. But I had to play through fatigue … and just had to be there for my team.”
During this splintered season, Tilmon's scoring average is down from last year, from 10.1 to 8.2 points per game, along with his rebounds, from 5.9 to 4.1. But he’s shooting a career-best 58.8 percent from the field and has decreased his fouls and turnovers.
Still, he’s not mentioned on any NBA mock drafts and figures to need a strong showing in workouts to earn a draft projection. Last year, 175 college underclassmen initially entered the draft. By the May deadline, more than half the applicants returned to school, including several of the SEC's standouts this season. Of the 84 who stayed in the draft, 40 were selected.
Based on his comments Friday, Tilmon believes he hasn’t reached his potential at Mizzou, especially in this injury-shortened year.
“I feel like I’ve got a lot to prove,” he said. “I didn’t play my best season this year and I’ve missed so many games just off my foot being hurt. I’ve got a lot to prove.”