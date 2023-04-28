In this week's episode, Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson share their thoughts on Mizzou's recent Come Home Tour stop in St. Louis and take a deep dive into Eli Drinkwitz's plans for the quarterback position.
Does a healthy Brady Cook have a shot at recapturing the job he held last year? Was the plan all along for newcomer Jake Garcia to take over? What factors will shape the race this summer?
Dave and Ben also discuss Dennis Gates' latest roster rebuild and how he's approaching the transfer portal while balancing the upcoming NBA draft decision for Kobe Brown.
Eye on the Tigers
Headlines and breaking news from the Mizzou sports scene.
Dave Matter
Dave Matter is the Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Followed notifications
Ben Frederickson
Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD).
Gary Hairlson
Gary Hairlson is the multimedia director for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
