What we know about Mizzou receiver Luther Burden III injury vs. Florida Gators football

The injury to the left leg of Luther Burden III occurred with 6:48 left in the third quarter.
It was the first play on Missouri's second drive of the third quarter.
What happened on the play where Luther Burden III got hurt?
Luther Burden III caught a pass from Missouri quarterback Brady Cook for a 13-yard gain at the Mizzou 38-yard line.
Florida Gators cornerback Jaydon Hill tackled Burden after the catch. Burden immediately grabbed at his left leg at the end of the play.
ESPNU broadcaster Dustin Fox said during the game broadcast, "His ankle gets rolled up on. Jaydon Hill is in coverage. You feel for that young man. ... Those high ankle sprains are so difficult to come back from. They become chronic almost at times."
How much did Luther Burden III play vs. Florida football?
Prior to the injury, Luther Burden III had five receptions for 20 yards. His five receptions were the most by a Mizzou player.
Burden was targeted six times.
He did not return to the game following the injury.
What was the injury to Luther Burden III?
It was unclear the exact injury that Luther Burden III suffered. ESPNU reporter Lauren Sisler reported during the game that Burden had his left ankle taped in the medical tent following the injury.
Mizzou football head coach Eli Drinkwitz didn't have an update on Burden's injury immediately after the game.
With the loss, Mizzou went to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. Florida improved to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the SEC.
After Saturday, Missouri and Florida are tied 6-6 in the all-time series.
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, and Florida head coach Billy Napier talk at midfield before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett, right, is stopped by Florida safety Jadarrius Perkins after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) looks for a receiver as Florida linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., right, rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri defensive back Dreyden Norwood (19) stops Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr., right, breaks up a would be touchdown pass intended for Florida wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson fumbles the ball out of bounds as he is hit by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (20) runs for a 5-yard touchdown past Florida cornerback Jalen Kimber, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a 28-yard field goal against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida safety Tre'Vez Johnson, left, and linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) stop Missouri wide receiver Mookie Cooper (5) after a short gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader crosses the goal line on a 5-yard touchdown run against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr., left, gets past Missouri defensive back Joseph Charleston for a touchdown on a 3-yard run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr., right, tries to get past Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat (8) runs past the Florida defense on an 18-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III runs with the ball past Abilene Christian defensive back Triston Anderson (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III heads to the locker room to get checked out during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Abilene Christian Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) is unable to catch a pass as he is pressured by Louisiana Tech defensive back Reginald Johnson Jr., left, during the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Missouri's Luther Burden III runs a punt back 78-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Abilene Christian Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)