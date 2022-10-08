 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What we know about Mizzou receiver Luther Burden III injury vs. Florida Gators football

  • 0
Georgia Missouri Football

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Missouri football team lost one of its top receivers during the third quarter against the Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 8. 

Luther Burden III suffered a left leg injury after making a third-quarter catch, and he did not return to the game.  

The 5-foot-11, 208-pound Burden was helped off the field with each arm on a Missouri football staff member. Burden put no weight on his left leg as he left the field. 

At the time of the injury, Florida led Missouri 17-10. Florida went on to defeat Missouri 24-17. 

People are also reading…

When did Luther Burden III suffer the injury? 

Abilene Christian Missouri Football

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III runs with the ball past Abilene Christian defensive back Triston Anderson (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The injury to the left leg of Luther Burden III occurred with 6:48 left in the third quarter. 

It was the first play on Missouri's second drive of the third quarter. 

What happened on the play where Luther Burden III got hurt? 

Abilene Christian Missouri Football

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III heads to the locker room to get checked out during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Abilene Christian Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Luther Burden III caught a pass from Missouri quarterback Brady Cook for a 13-yard gain at the Mizzou 38-yard line. 

Florida Gators cornerback Jaydon Hill tackled Burden after the catch. Burden immediately grabbed at his left leg at the end of the play. 

ESPNU broadcaster Dustin Fox said during the game broadcast, "His ankle gets rolled up on. Jaydon Hill is in coverage. You feel for that young man. ... Those high ankle sprains are so difficult to come back from. They become chronic almost at times." 

How much did Luther Burden III play vs. Florida football? 

Louisiana Tech Missouri Football

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) is unable to catch a pass as he is pressured by Louisiana Tech defensive back Reginald Johnson Jr., left, during the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Prior to the injury, Luther Burden III had five receptions for 20 yards. His five receptions were the most by a Mizzou player. 

Burden was targeted six times.

He did not return to the game following the injury.

What was the injury to Luther Burden III? 

Abilene Christian Missouri Football

Missouri's Luther Burden III runs a punt back 78-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Abilene Christian Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

It was unclear the exact injury that Luther Burden III suffered. ESPNU reporter Lauren Sisler reported during the game that Burden had his left ankle taped in the medical tent following the injury. 

Mizzou football head coach Eli Drinkwitz didn't have an update on Burden's injury immediately after the game. 

With the loss, Mizzou went to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. Florida improved to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the SEC.

After Saturday, Missouri and Florida are tied 6-6 in the all-time series. 

A look at Mizzou vs. Florida Gators football on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Florida Gators football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Florida. 

1 of 21

Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'We need to be better,' says St. Louis Blues' Tyler Tucker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News