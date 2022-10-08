What we know about Mizzou receiver Luther Burden III injury vs. Florida Gators football

The Missouri football team lost one of its top receivers during the third quarter against the Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Luther Burden III suffered a left leg injury after making a third-quarter catch, and he did not return to the game.

The 5-foot-11, 208-pound Burden was helped off the field with each arm on a Missouri football staff member. Burden put no weight on his left leg as he left the field.

At the time of the injury, Florida led Missouri 17-10. Florida went on to defeat Missouri 24-17.

When did Luther Burden III suffer the injury?

The injury to the left leg of Luther Burden III occurred with 6:48 left in the third quarter.

It was the first play on Missouri's second drive of the third quarter.

What happened on the play where Luther Burden III got hurt?

Luther Burden III caught a pass from Missouri quarterback Brady Cook for a 13-yard gain at the Mizzou 38-yard line.

Florida Gators cornerback Jaydon Hill tackled Burden after the catch. Burden immediately grabbed at his left leg at the end of the play.

ESPNU broadcaster Dustin Fox said during the game broadcast, "His ankle gets rolled up on. Jaydon Hill is in coverage. You feel for that young man. ... Those high ankle sprains are so difficult to come back from. They become chronic almost at times."

How much did Luther Burden III play vs. Florida football?

Prior to the injury, Luther Burden III had five receptions for 20 yards. His five receptions were the most by a Mizzou player.

Burden was targeted six times.

He did not return to the game following the injury.

What was the injury to Luther Burden III?

It was unclear the exact injury that Luther Burden III suffered. ESPNU reporter Lauren Sisler reported during the game that Burden had his left ankle taped in the medical tent following the injury.

Mizzou football head coach Eli Drinkwitz didn't have an update on Burden's injury immediately after the game.

With the loss, Mizzou went to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. Florida improved to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the SEC.

After Saturday, Missouri and Florida are tied 6-6 in the all-time series.

Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.