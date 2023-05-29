Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri baseball program needs a head coach. The program needs far more than a head coach to win in the brutally competitive Southeastern Conference and return to the NCAA postseason, but for now, the Tigers need a head coach. Steve Bieser, after guiding the Tigers to the SEC tournament for the first time in four years despite a depleted pitching staff, was fired Sunday.

How grueling is SEC baseball? Eight of 14 teams will host NCAA regionals. Meanwhile, three SEC programs are looking for new head coaches: Alabama, Georgia and Mizzou — though Alabama’s coaching change wasn’t related to on-field results.

Where will Mizzou athletics director Desireé Reed-Francois turn to lead the Tigers?

That’s hard to say for sure, but some potential candidates make sense. Reed-Francois is about to make her sixth head-coaching hire in less than two years at Mizzou. Here’s a look at the five head coaches she has hired and where they came from:

• Dennis Gates, men’s basketball, Cleveland State head coach

• Dawn Sullivan, women’s volleyball, UNLV head coach

• Lindsey Anderson, men’s and women’s cross country, College of Southern Idaho head coach

• Caroline Westrup, women’s golf, Georgia assistant coach

• Bianca Turati, women’s tennis, Missouri assistant coach

Sense a pattern? In the school’s modern history, Mizzou rarely hires sitting head coaches from the five power conferences to fill job openings. Among current head coaches at Mizzou, only one came directly from a Power Five head-coaching role: women’s soccer coach Stefanie Golan from Minnesota of the Big Ten. Prior to Golan, in the past decade-plus, men’s basketball’s Cuonzo Martin (Cal, Pac-12) and softball’s Ehren Earleywine (Georgia Tech, ACC) were the rare head coaches hired away from power conferences.

Could that mean Mizzou will pursue a mid-major conference baseball head coach or Power Five assistant coach? What about salary structure? Bieser was making $475,000 per year — the lowest figure in the SEC. Nine head coaches in the SEC make more than $1 million, per a recent report by the USA Today Sports Network. The head coaches at four SEC schools make more than $1.5 million: Vanderbilt, Mississippi, Texas A&M and Tennessee. In Sunday’s prepared statement Reed-Francois said, “We are committed to further increasing our investment in the program.” How so remains to be seen, but it’s clearly in Mizzou’s best interest to explain those investments to any interested candidates, especially after firing a head coach who’s widely respected in the baseball community.

A key development occurred earlier this month: Reed-Francois hired a new associate athletics director to oversee fundraising: Blair DeBord. He’s young—just 32—but for the lack of a better term, a baseball guy. A decade ago, DeBord was an All-Big 12 catcher at Kansas State. He’s worked in athletics departments at K-State, UNLV, Tennessee and, most recently, Memphis. He ran the 2017 baseball coaching search at Tennessee that landed Tony Vitello, former Mizzou player and assistant coach who has built the Volunteers into a superpower. DeBord clearly knows Mizzou’s history: At Memphis, he helped hire head coach Kerrick Jackson, a former Mizzou assistant. Jackson’s pitching coach? Longtime Mizzou head coach Tim Jamieson.

If you’re Mizzou, you don’t hire DeBord unless he’s going to be instrumental in the search and hire. On that note, these four coaches could make sense as potential targets:

Matt Hobbs, Arkansas pitching coach

Mizzou passed on Vitello seven years ago, but could the 43-year-old Hobbs be Vitello 2.0? The former Mizzou pitcher and assistant coach has thrived in Fayetteville as a recruiter and producer of talent on the mound. Under Hobbs’ watch, since 2019 Arkansas has produced more pitchers in the MLB draft (16) than any college program. Hobbs, a California native, pitched at Mizzou from 1999-2002 under Jamieson then coached the team’s pitchers for four seasons. With the Northern winds that swoop into Taylor Stadium, Mizzou’s facility is a pitcher’s park built for pitching and defense in the first couple chilly months of every season. Under those realities, who better to build a program and roster than a former Mizzou pitcher and pitching coach? As Arkansas makes another push for the College World Series, Hobbs figures to be a strong candidate for any program with a vacancy.

Kerrick Jackson, Memphis head coach

In Jackson’s debut season at Memphis, the Tigers finished 29-28, their best season and first winning record since 2017. Along the way, Memphis beat Ole Miss and posted multiple wins over nationally ranked Wichita State. Before Memphis, Jackson spent three seasons as the head coach at Southern University. Under his watch Southern improved from nine wins to 32 and an NCAA regional appearance. Jackson was part of Jamieson’s Mizzou staff from 2011-15, including MU’s first three years in the SEC. Also, he’s a St. Louis native who knows the state and the Midwest well, having coached at Emporia State, Coffeyville Community College, Jefferson College and St. Louis Community College-Meramec. He’s also been highly involved in multiple baseball organizations: He’s served as president of the MLB Draft League, served on the American Baseball Coaches Association Board of Directors and chaired the board’s Diversity in Baseball committee. Reed-Francois values coaches who aspire to serve in those kinds of roles.

Rob Vaughn, Maryland head coach

This would go against the grain considering Mizzou’s hiring trends, but Vaughn might be the hottest coach in the country after guiding the Terps to back-to-back Big Ten regular-season championships. But there’s a Mizzou connection: Vaughn was a catcher at Kansas State in the early 2000s and served on the Wildcats staff in 2011-2012, coaching the catchers. Who else was a K-State catcher from 2010-14? Newly hired Mizzou administrator Blair DeBord. Last summer, Vaughn signed a contract extension through 2027 that reportedly pays him $450,000 per year before incentives. That shouldn’t be hard for Mizzou to eclipse if he’s a target.

Rob Childress, Nebraska director of player development

As the head coach at Texas A&M from 2006-21, Childress guided the Aggies to the NCAA postseason in 13 of his 16 seasons in College Station, including six Super Regionals and two College World Series appearances in 2011 and 2017. His teams were always competitive in the SEC. At 54, he's older than the other names on this list but has far more experience, especially in the SEC. Childress served as a Nebraska assistant coach from 1998-2002 then returned to the Huskers' staff when his contract wasn't renewed following the 2021 season.