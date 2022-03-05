When Coach K last met Mizzou: 'Duke and Missouri played a hell of a game today'

As Saturday's NCAA Tournament game turned toward the finish, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski scrutinized the young Missouri Tigers, searching for a sign of surrender. He didn't like what he saw.

"I always look at the eyes of the team I'm playing as the game's going on, and I say, 'Can we break them?'" Krzyzewski explained. "Never, ever, for one second did I see hesitancy or any weakness in their eyes. They were a strong basketball team today." Second-year MU coach Quin Snyder's freshman- and sophomore-dominated outfit battled bravely with the No. 1 team in the nation in an exhilarating second-round bout that was a one-point affair with just over 10 minutes remaining.

But Mizzou couldn't duck the final roundhouse by Duke, which has prevailed in 91 of its last 92 games against unranked foes.

The Blue Devils, top-seeded in the East Regional, moved into the Sweet 16 by turning back Missouri 94-81 at Greensboro Coliseum. On Thursday, Duke will meet No. 4 seed UCLA, a 75-50 winner over Utah State in Saturday's other East Regional game.

The ninth-seeded Tigers, 70-68 winners over Georgia in the first-round match Thursday, refused to rubber-stamp Duke's pass to Philadelphia, though.

"Obviously, I'm not gratified by the loss, but I'm incredibly proud of my guys and how they played. They fought so hard," said Snyder, who went head-to-head with Krzyzewski, the man for whom he played and coached, for the first time. "There were a number of points where I thought the game could've broken, and our kids responded."

Duke (31-4) finally shrugged off Missouri (20-13) with a breathtaking display of offensive efficiency after the Tigers closed to 63-62 with 10 minutes 41 seconds to go. Duke met that stout challenge without panic.

The Blue Devils turned machinelike, scoring on 13 of their next 14 possessions. A 17-6 burst made it 80-68 with 6:39 left, and then Duke expanded its run to 28-11 and its bulge to 91-73 on reserve forward Nate James' baseline jam off a pinpoint feed from do-it-all guard Jason Williams. Only 3:36 remained, and Mizzou finally had been put away.

"That team played as hard against us as any team has all year," said forward Mike Dunleavy, whose 15-point, nine-rebound effort complemented stirring performances by Duke's All-America tandem. Williams collected 31 points, nine assists and two steals; forward Shane Battier had 27 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.

MU's All-Big 12 Conference forward, sophomore Kareem Rush, put on a dazzling show despite the splint and large wrap covering the damaged left thumb on his shooting hand. He pumped in 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Junior guard Clarence Gilbert added 16 points and five assists, and senior forward T.J. Soyoye had 11 points.

Krzyzewski called Rush "as good a player has played against us this year. . . . He's a beautiful player to watch. I'd love to have coached him."

Dunleavy, who tried to defend him, said Rush is "kind of slippery, just hard to guard. He's got everything in his arsenal, and he's just really smooth and fun to watch. I had a view of his backside all afternoon."

Five players scored for Mizzou in the opening six minutes, and the Tigers grabbed an 11-8 lead. Back-to-back baskets by Gilbert gave MU its largest advantage, 16-10 with 11:52 left in the first half.

Duke countered with a 20-3 surge over the next 7:50, a stretch in which Missouri missed six of seven shots and committed six turnovers. The Blue Devils were cruising 41-26 when the Tigers clawed back into it with a clutch 11-2 run to end the period. Duke was up 43-37 at the break.

"They're going to have their runs," Grawer said. "Teams have to try to weather the storm and try to fight through it. . . . We kept answering them."

Over the first 9 1/2 minutes of the second half, the teams slugged it out like heavyweights, both refusing to yield. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Grawer and Rush made it 63-62.

"It seemed like in the second half so many people made so many big plays, both Missouri and us," said Battier, who ignited Duke's decisive thrust with seven points in less than two minutes.

Then, and only then, did the Tigers succumb.

"It came down to their ability to spread you out on offense and their ability to penetrate, knock down open 3s and get to the foul line and make shots," Grawer said. "They just wore us down."

Duke connected on 18 of 29 shots (62.1 percent) in the second half. Mizzou shot just 40.8 percent, but the Tigers drilled 11 of 21 from 3-point range. Duke had a 42-31 rebounding edge and outscored MU 21-12 from the free throw line.

"It was one of those great games we all dream of playing in, and what better way to judge yourself than against the best team?" Rush said. "I think we performed great."

Krzyzewski concurred.

"It was a great game . . . wow," he said. "There were some big-time performances today by a number of kids. Duke and Missouri played a hell of a game today. . . . We're both going to be better as a result of this game."