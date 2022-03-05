When Coach K last met Mizzou: 'Duke and Missouri played a hell of a game today'

In case you haven’t heard or you’ve lived in a cave for the last week or so, legendary college basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski coaches his last game at Duke on Saturday when the Blue Devils host North Carolina in Coach K’s finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium in this his 42nd season at the school.
Of the 1,429 games Coach K has coached the Blue Devils since he arrived in 1980, just two have come against the Missouri Tigers. Both games were Blue Devil victories.
In the 1997-98 Maui Invitational, K’s team walloped Norm Stewart’s Tigers 82-59 on its way to the tournament championship.
Three years later, the Blue Devils and Tigers met on the sport’s biggest stage with a classic story line: Master vs. Apprentice.
In the second round of the 2001 NCAA Tournament, Krzyzewski went toe to toe with second-year Mizzou coach Quin Snyder, Coach K’s former point guard in Durham. Duke won that game, too, 94-81, in a contest that featured some of the biggest Duke stars of all time: Jay Williams, Shane Battier, Carlos Boozer, Mike Dunleavy. The Tigers countered with the likes of Kareem Rush, Arthur Johnson, Rickey Paulding and Brian Grawer. (Coincidentally, several of those Mizzou players are in Columbia and will be honored at halftime of the MU-Georgia game. The 2001-02 team that reached the NCAA Elite Eight has been in Columbia for a reunion this weekend.)
Here’s a look back into the Post-Dispatch archives at those two Duke-Mizzou showdowns with a pair of game stories from former P-D beat writer Bill Coats:
Duke flags down MU: Late Blue Devils roll finally puts the brakes on Tigers (March 18, 2001)
As Saturday's NCAA Tournament game turned toward the finish, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski scrutinized the young Missouri Tigers, searching for a sign of surrender. He didn't like what he saw.
"I always look at the eyes of the team I'm playing as the game's going on, and I say, 'Can we break them?'" Krzyzewski explained. "Never, ever, for one second did I see hesitancy or any weakness in their eyes. They were a strong basketball team today." Second-year MU coach Quin Snyder's freshman- and sophomore-dominated outfit battled bravely with the No. 1 team in the nation in an exhilarating second-round bout that was a one-point affair with just over 10 minutes remaining.
But Mizzou couldn't duck the final roundhouse by Duke, which has prevailed in 91 of its last 92 games against unranked foes.
The Blue Devils, top-seeded in the East Regional, moved into the Sweet 16 by turning back Missouri 94-81 at Greensboro Coliseum. On Thursday, Duke will meet No. 4 seed UCLA, a 75-50 winner over Utah State in Saturday's other East Regional game.
The ninth-seeded Tigers, 70-68 winners over Georgia in the first-round match Thursday, refused to rubber-stamp Duke's pass to Philadelphia, though.
"Obviously, I'm not gratified by the loss, but I'm incredibly proud of my guys and how they played. They fought so hard," said Snyder, who went head-to-head with Krzyzewski, the man for whom he played and coached, for the first time. "There were a number of points where I thought the game could've broken, and our kids responded."
Duke (31-4) finally shrugged off Missouri (20-13) with a breathtaking display of offensive efficiency after the Tigers closed to 63-62 with 10 minutes 41 seconds to go. Duke met that stout challenge without panic.
The Blue Devils turned machinelike, scoring on 13 of their next 14 possessions. A 17-6 burst made it 80-68 with 6:39 left, and then Duke expanded its run to 28-11 and its bulge to 91-73 on reserve forward Nate James' baseline jam off a pinpoint feed from do-it-all guard Jason Williams. Only 3:36 remained, and Mizzou finally had been put away.
"That team played as hard against us as any team has all year," said forward Mike Dunleavy, whose 15-point, nine-rebound effort complemented stirring performances by Duke's All-America tandem. Williams collected 31 points, nine assists and two steals; forward Shane Battier had 27 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.
MU's All-Big 12 Conference forward, sophomore Kareem Rush, put on a dazzling show despite the splint and large wrap covering the damaged left thumb on his shooting hand. He pumped in 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Junior guard Clarence Gilbert added 16 points and five assists, and senior forward T.J. Soyoye had 11 points.
Krzyzewski called Rush "as good a player has played against us this year. . . . He's a beautiful player to watch. I'd love to have coached him."
Dunleavy, who tried to defend him, said Rush is "kind of slippery, just hard to guard. He's got everything in his arsenal, and he's just really smooth and fun to watch. I had a view of his backside all afternoon."
Five players scored for Mizzou in the opening six minutes, and the Tigers grabbed an 11-8 lead. Back-to-back baskets by Gilbert gave MU its largest advantage, 16-10 with 11:52 left in the first half.
Duke countered with a 20-3 surge over the next 7:50, a stretch in which Missouri missed six of seven shots and committed six turnovers. The Blue Devils were cruising 41-26 when the Tigers clawed back into it with a clutch 11-2 run to end the period. Duke was up 43-37 at the break.
"They're going to have their runs," Grawer said. "Teams have to try to weather the storm and try to fight through it. . . . We kept answering them."
Over the first 9 1/2 minutes of the second half, the teams slugged it out like heavyweights, both refusing to yield. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Grawer and Rush made it 63-62.
"It seemed like in the second half so many people made so many big plays, both Missouri and us," said Battier, who ignited Duke's decisive thrust with seven points in less than two minutes.
Then, and only then, did the Tigers succumb.
"It came down to their ability to spread you out on offense and their ability to penetrate, knock down open 3s and get to the foul line and make shots," Grawer said. "They just wore us down."
Duke connected on 18 of 29 shots (62.1 percent) in the second half. Mizzou shot just 40.8 percent, but the Tigers drilled 11 of 21 from 3-point range. Duke had a 42-31 rebounding edge and outscored MU 21-12 from the free throw line.
"It was one of those great games we all dream of playing in, and what better way to judge yourself than against the best team?" Rush said. "I think we performed great."
Krzyzewski concurred.
"It was a great game . . . wow," he said. "There were some big-time performances today by a number of kids. Duke and Missouri played a hell of a game today. . . . We're both going to be better as a result of this game."
No. 3 Duke pulls rank on Mizzou (Nov. 26, 1997)
In the beginning, unheralded Missouri was terrific and third-ranked Duke was searching for answers. But in the end, the reverse was closer to the truth.
After the Tigers sizzled to a 7-1 lead in the first 3 minutes 8 seconds, Duke found itself, and Mizzou found itself skittering toward a heap of trouble. The Blue Devils misfired on their first seven shots, but then just as quickly yanked themselves back into reality. They knocked down nine of their next 13 attempts, jump-starting themselves toward an 82-59 victory in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.
Duke (4-0) will take on top-ranked Arizona (3-0) in tonight's championship game. Missouri (2-1) will meet No. 8 Kentucky (2-1) for third place at 6:30 p.m. (St. Louis time).
Tests against high-octane opposition are what MU coach Norm Stewart had in mind when he ferried his new-look Tigers to the islands, the better to get a reading on a team that has seven fresh faces from last year's 16-17 squad.
"We came here with the idea that we wanted to beat DePaul (a 45-42 MU win Monday), thinking that we would get a chance to play Duke," Stewart said. "And now we've got a little experience off that and we get a chance to play another outstanding team."
"Outstanding" will work as an apt description for Duke, which returned four starters from last season's 24-9 squad and then sprinkled in a healthy portion of talent-rich freshmen. That could make for a championship recipe in the spring.
"They have a lot of weapons," MU sophomore guard Jeff Hafer said. "There's great quality on that team; I can't say enough about that."
Once the Blue Devils got their arsenal warmed up, they had Mizzou square in their sights: After its early success, Missouri was an easy target.
With guard John Woods swishing a short jumper from the right side and then a 3-pointer from the left baseline, MU stormed to a 5-0 lead in the opening 54 seconds.
A 15-footer from near the foul line by guard Dibi Ray pushed the Tigers ahead 7-1.
"Everybody on our team was ready to play Duke, ready for this challenge," said senior forward Kelly Thames, who paced Mizzou with 15 points and nine rebounds. "We jumped off to a lead and then . . . I really don't know what to say about" what occurred thereafter.
Freshman Johnnie Parker was equally flummoxed. "I don't know what happened," he said. "We were right in there, and the next time you looked around, we were behind by a couple of points. They're hard to come back on."
After Duke found the proper gear, it left the Tigers gulping its dust, particularly during the third quarter.
MU scrambled out of a 15-point hole to claw back to 40-31 at the half. A quick start to the third period might have made a game of it. Instead, it was Duke that blasted away.
"You go in and you talk every time - every time - about how much importance there is in the first two or three minutes of play," Stewart said. "But we come out and they have a run on us, and the ballgame pretty much ends right there."
A 15-2 splurge made it 55-32. By the end of the 10-minute period, the Blue Devils had buried the Tigers under a 26-9 avalanche.
Guard Trajan Langdon and forward Mike Chappell led the charge in the third period and were among four Blue Devils to finish in double figures.
Langdon had 16 points, freshman center Elton Brand 14, Chappell 13 and freshman forward Shane Battier 12.
Duke's sticky man-to-man defense helped hold the Tigers at bay once the advantage was established: The Blue Devils blocked eight shots, nabbed 15 steals, and harassed Mizzou into 23 turnovers.
"At the start of the second half, we were terrific," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "I was really pleased with the way we played. I thought our team won a hard-fought game and beat a good Missouri team."
A Missouri team, though, that has many questions to answer.
"If we can keep positive, I still think we can have a good basketball team," Stewart said. "That's why we're here. I think we can get better."