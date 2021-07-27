Where does Mizzou look for next AD? Start with this list

Matter's take: Baker was widely considered one of the industry’s rising stars before he arrived at Mizzou in 2015 as deputy AD. He briefly served as MU’s interim AD when Mack Rhoades bolted for Baylor five years ago, but before MU hired Sterk, Baker took over at North Texas, where he’s been a fundraising machine, just like he was at both Memphis and Mizzou. Incredibly popular among MU staffers and coaches during his time in Columbia, Baker could be an ideal fit for a department that needs a boost of energy and morale after the Sterk fallout. Baker is among the highest paid ADs in the Group of 5 conferences and can afford to be picky when it comes to Power 5 offers. The Oklahoma native could one day become a strong candidate at Oklahoma if and when Joe Castiglione ever calls it quits, but could Mizzou snatch him up first?