Where does Mizzou look for next AD? Start with this list

COLUMBIA, Mo. - There’s one good thing about Mizzou athletics director searches: There’s no shortage of qualified candidates with MU connections, mostly thanks to Alden’s Army. Former AD Mike Alden, who led MU athletics from 1998-2015, cultivated a department that encouraged young staffers to develop into future leaders, many of whom have turned into successful ADs across the country. But will those MU connections prove valuable in the school’s next search? MU favored outsiders the last two times it hired ADs, not to mention its current football coach.
AD Jim Sterk is on his way out after five years at Mizzou. University leadership views this as an opportunity to hire a dynamic, aggressive leader who can guide MU through all the new challenges that are now part of college sports and the Southeastern Conference. In other words, university president Mun Choi and the Board of Curators will look for the AD version of football coach Eli Drinkwitz. Someone who’s innovative, bold, charismatic. A visionary.
“We want to think big,” one high-ranking source said Monday. “It’s about the future.”
Mizzou typically uses a national search firm to identity and contact candidates for a job of this magnitude, but here’s a list of compelling candidates that could find their way onto Mizzou’s radar.
Mark Alnutt, Buffalo AD
Age: 48
Salary: $295,000
Alma mater: Missouri
Previous stops: Memphis, SEMO (AD), Missouri
Matter's take: The Kansas City native played football at Mizzou in the 1990s then gradually climbed the ranks of the athletics department, working under football coach Gary Pinkel then AD Mike Alden as a senior associate AD. He left Mizzou for his first AD job at Southeast Missouri State, where he worked for three years before heading to Memphis to serve as deputy AD. He became Buffalo’s AD in 2018 and has built one of the best overall programs in the Mid-American Conference. Under his watch, Buffalo has played in four straight bowl games and won conference championships in men’s and women’s basketball. He’s made two major hires: Jim Whitesell (men’s basketball) and Maurice Linguist (football). Mizzou is a dream job for the former Tiger, but even without the local connections, he’s more than qualified to run his own department in a major conference.
Wren Baker, North Texas AD
Age: 42
Salary: $575,000
Alma mater: Southeast Oklahoma State/Oklahoma State
Previous stops: Missouri, Memphis, Rogers State (AD)
Matter's take: Baker was widely considered one of the industry’s rising stars before he arrived at Mizzou in 2015 as deputy AD. He briefly served as MU’s interim AD when Mack Rhoades bolted for Baylor five years ago, but before MU hired Sterk, Baker took over at North Texas, where he’s been a fundraising machine, just like he was at both Memphis and Mizzou. Incredibly popular among MU staffers and coaches during his time in Columbia, Baker could be an ideal fit for a department that needs a boost of energy and morale after the Sterk fallout. Baker is among the highest paid ADs in the Group of 5 conferences and can afford to be picky when it comes to Power 5 offers. The Oklahoma native could one day become a strong candidate at Oklahoma if and when Joe Castiglione ever calls it quits, but could Mizzou snatch him up first?
Doug Gillin, Appalachian State AD
Age: 52
Salary: Missouri
Alma mater: SUNY Cortland/Ohio
Previous stops: Missouri, IMG College, Syracuse, New Mexico, Lehigh
Matter's take: Here’s where Drinkwitz could come into play. Gillen, who had two stints at Mizzou from 1995-99 and 2012-15, hired Drinkwitz as App State’s head coach and served as his boss during the team’s 11-win season in 2019. If Gillin gets the Drinkwitz nod of approval, the Board of Curators could be swayed, which says as much about Drinkwitz’s influence and popularity than Gillin’s credentials. With his IMG background and experience managing Missouri Sports Properties, Gillin understands the business side of marketing, licensing and branding — all of which could be assets heading into the new realm of college sports. Gillin has valuable institutional knowledge: He served as Alden’s deputy AD and was on hand for Mizzou’s transition from the Big 12 to the SEC.
Laird Veatch, Memphis AD
Age: 49
Salary: $500,000
Alma mater: Kansas State
Previous stops: Florida, Kansas State, Learfield, Iowa State, Missouri, Texas
Matter's take: The former K-State linebacker was an ace in Mizzou’s development office from 1997-2002 and has since worked at four Power 5 schools, including a run at Florida, where he oversaw capital improvement projects, event operations and facilities, while serving as chief administrator for the football program and the school’s fundraising department. At Memphis, he’s in charge of one of the best Group of 5 athletics programs in the country that competes nationally in the two revenue sports.
Nikki Moore, Colgate AD
Age: 47
Salary: n/a
Alma mater: Missouri
Previous stops: Oklahoma, North Carolina
Moore was a track and field standout at Mizzou (née Webber) and has since established her credentials at two prominent Power 5 programs, serving at Castiglione’s side from 2004-15, then in Chapel Hill from 2015-18. At UNC, Moore was in charge of 25 administrators for 28 sports as the Tar Heels won five national championships and three ACC titles in her three years. With a doctorate and master's degree in counseling psychology, Moore has been lauded for her initiatives in mental health and diversity issues. She hasn’t been an AD at an FBS program — Colgate football competes in the Patriot League at the FCS level — but she spent nearly 15 years at two super powers at OU and UNC.
Mark Ingram, Alabama-Birmingham AD
Age: 47
Salary: $300,000*
Alma mater: Tennessee
Previous stops: Temple, Tennessee, Georgia, Missouri
Matter's take: Ingram is a prodigious fundraiser with proven SEC chops. He played football and later worked at Tennessee, where he led the athletics department’s capital campaign that raised more than $300 million in his three years. He also worked in development at Georgia and Mizzou (from 2002-06). At UAB, he oversaw the rebirth of the school’s football program and has been at the head of 20 major facility projects. At UAB, Ingram made the wise move to stick with football coach Bill Clark after the program was shut down, then watched Clark revive the Blazers a few years later and was named national coach of the year in 2018.
* UAB extended Ingram’s contract in 2018 through 2023, the terms of which were not disclosed.
Heather Lyke, Pittsburgh AD
Age: 51
Salary: $805,125*
Alma mater: Michigan
Previous stops: Eastern Michigan (AD), Ohio State, Cincinnati
Lyke emerged as a serious candidate the last time Mizzou looked for an AD, back when she was in charge at Eastern Michigan. A former softball standout at Michigan, Lyke has since spent five years at Pitt in the ACC as one of the few women serving as an athletics director in the Power 5. The Panthers have especially made major strides in the non-revenue sports under Lyke’s watch. She’s been highly involved at the NCAA national level, serving on the NCAA Division I Council. At Ohio State, she was a ranking administrator for 15 years at the Big Ten power. As far as major hires, Lyke fired men’s basketball coach Kevin Stallings in 2018 and replaced him with Jeff Capel, who’s had three losing seasons at Pitt.
*Lyke’s total 2020 income, according to tax documents obtained by the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.
Rick Hart, SMU AD
Age: $558,000
Salary: 49
Alma mater: North Carolina
Previous stops: Tennessee-Chattanooga (AD), Oklahoma, North Carolina, East Carolina
Matter's take: Hart came up in Mizzou’s last AD search and has steadily built SMU into a more competitive athletics program since he took over in Dallas nine years ago. Last year Hart was named one of four national ADs of the year — Gillin was another winner — and is credited with multiple facility upgrades and SMU’s strong academic success among athletes. Hart comes from a line of college ADs: His grandfather, Dave Sr., was Mizzou’s AD from 1978-86, and his father, Dave Jr., later ran Florida State and Tennessee’s departments.
Desiree Reed-Francois, UNLV AD
Age: $420,000
Salary: 49
Alma mater: UCLA, Arizona (juris doctorate)
Previous stops: Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Tennessee, California
Matter's take: If Mizzou wants to make a bold hire, Reed-Francois would be an intriguing choice. In 2017 she became the first woman of color to hold an AD position at an FBS program. Before she arrived in Las Vegas, she oversaw the Virginia Tech football program. At Tennessee, she worked closely with men’s basketball and played a role in hiring Cuonzo Martin away from Missouri State. She’s since transformed the culture at UNLV, hiring the department’s first full-time nutritionist and psychologist while overseeing record highs for athlete GPAs. UNLV has spent more than $70 million on facility projects under her watch, while football season ticket sales have hit record highs. She also oversaw UNLV’s new Nike apparel deal. Reed-Francois put an emphasis on diversity in her department: In her first year, 70% of UNLV’s new hires were people of color or women.
Others with Mizzou connections
Whit Babcock (Virginia Tech AD) was once Alden’s right-hand man at MU but makes more than $1 million and figures to be a long shot. … Sarah Baumgartner (Texas) was a popular fundraiser at Mizzou before a long stint as Rutgers’ top deputy led to a brand new high-ranking position at UT. … … Bryan Maggard (Louisiana AD) has built a winning culture in Lafayette, led by a rising national football program, after leaving his longtime post at Mizzou. … Mario Moccia (New Mexico State AD) is another former Alden No. 2 who’s been away for a while but, the former Southern Illinois-Carbondale AD knows his way around the state and the school’s most important alums.
Others from Big 12 schools
Shane Lyons (West Virginia AD) has become a major player on the national stage, but does the Big 12’s possible implosion put him in play for a more stable SEC job? … Kirby Hocutt (Texas Tech AD) is another seven-figure AD who’s been entrenched in Lubbock, but will Texas Tech still belong to a power conference once the realignment wheel stops spinning? … Jamie Pollard (Iowa State) has built a powerful football program behind Matt Campbell, but is there staying power in Ames if the Big 12 dissolves?
Other wild cards
Pat Chun (Washington State AD) was the first Asian American AD at a Power 5 school and previously spent 15 seasons at Ohio State. … Mike Hill (Charlotte AD) was a longtime high-ranking staffer at Florida. … Eddie Nunez (New Mexico AD) brings SEC experience as a former basketball player at Florida and longtime department staffer at LSU.