COLUMBIA, Mo. - At some point Thursday night, for the first time in five years, a Mizzou player will hear his named called during the NBA draft. Kobe Brown, Mizzou’s All-SEC forward and the oldest player in the draft pool, is widely projected to be chosen sometime in the second round. The draft tips off at 7 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn and will be televised live on ESPN and ABC (first round only).

Brown, who plans to watch the draft with family in his hometown of Huntsville, Alabama, has had pre-draft workouts with 12 teams in recent weeks, he told the Post-Dispatch, most recently with the NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

“At the moment I'm not nervous,” Brown, 23, said in a phone interview from the Denver airport. “I feel like when that time comes, when the draft is on, I’ll be a little nervous, just more so anxious to see if I end up somewhere, whatever the case may be. The process has been great for me. I've been really enjoying it. It hasn’t been stressful at all.”

Among the teams that have also hosted Brown for workouts: Indiana, Portland, Charlotte and San Antonio. Those four teams have 16 selections combined in the two-round, 58-pick draft. The Pacers and Hornets figure to be especially busy, each owning five picks. Charlotte has three second-rounders — all potentially in Brown’s vicinity — at Nos. 34, 39 and 41.

Here’s a look at how Brown could fit into those teams’ plans, as well as the franchises projected to take the former Tiger in the media’s top mock drafts.

San Antonio Spurs

(ESPN.com mock draft, No. 44)

The Spurs won the Wemby sweepstakes when they won the NBA draft lottery, earning the chance to draft superstar prospect Victor Wembanyama at No. 1 overall. The Spurs have two more second-round picks (Nos. 33, 44) to add to a young core around the French phenom. San Antonio has some bigger wings in Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell but could use another versatile playmaker/shooter in the frontcourt to supply scoring punch off the bench. In San Antonio, Brown could learn from a Hall of Fame coach in Gregg Popovich while playing alongside the sport’s most celebrated rookie since LeBron James. If there’s ever a franchise and coach who would value Brown’s playmaking ability, basketball IQ and selfless style of play, it’s Popovich in San Antonio.

Sacramento Kings

(The Ringer mock draft, No. 54; The Athletic mock draft, No. 38)

Brown played his final college game on the Kings’ home court in the NCAA Tournament and could return there for the start of his pro career. As one of the league’s rising franchises built around a fast-paced, creative offensive attack, the Kings have two All-Star building blocks in point guard De’Aaron Fox and center Domantas Sabonis but could lose starting forward Harrison Barnes to free agency, along with backup center Alex Len. The Kings need rebounding help and another frontcourt playmaker for their second unit. With three picks (Nos. 24, 38, 54), including two in the second round, Brown could be an ideal fit.

Los Angeles Lakers

(Yahoo.com mock draft, No. 47)

The Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals, but how much longer will the championship window stay open? They surrounded James and All-Star center Anthony Davis with younger talent and depth last offseason, but major free-agent decisions loom this summer. Los Angeles has two picks (No. 17, 47), and should GM Rob Pelinka let forward Rui Hachimura walk in free agency, Brown could make sense in the second round as a frontcourt reinforcement. How’s this for destiny? Brown’s father named him after the late Laker great Kobe Bryant, who had just started his fourth NBA season when Brown was born in 2000.

Denver Nuggets

(USAToday.com mock draft, No. 40)

The newly crowned NBA champions have one only pick, a second rounder (No. 40), and don’t appear to have any pressing roster needs. Forward Bruce Brown can opt of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent along with veteran forward Jeff Green. Otherwise, the Nuggets have their core intact, which, of course, includes Michael Porter Jr., who was one and done at Mizzou two years before Brown got to campus, along with Jayhawk nemesis Christian Braun, younger brother of Brown’s former teammate, Parker Braun. Then there’s the Kroenke connection. Stan (owner) and son Josh (vice chairman) chose Mizzou’s top prospect five years ago. Would they do the same this time around?

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have compelling pieces in point guard LaMelo Ball and forward Miles Bridges, who’s returning from suspension, and figure to add a perimeter scorer with the No. 2 overall pick, either Alabama’s Brandon Miller or G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson. How about some frontcourt help? Former SEC player of the year P.J. Washington (15 ppg, 35% 3-point shooting) is a restricted free agent, and whether or not Charlotte brings him back, Brown could add depth at the forward slot.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers couldn’t keep pace after a strong start last season and clearly need more size and strength around a promising core of Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and big man Myles Turner. Turner, seemingly on the trade block every offseason, could use some rebounding muscle inside, and at 6-7, 252 pounds, Brown is heavier than anyone on the current Indiana roster. The Pacers don’t mind drafting older players. Each of the last two years they selected prospects who had played four years in college: Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard (2022) and Oregon’s Chris Duarte (2021). The Pacers have the draft capital (picks Nos. 7, 26, 29, 32 and 55) to move up or down to grab Brown if he’s someone they truly target.

Portland Trailblazers

One of the true pivot teams in the draft. The Blazers could dangle the No. 3 pick and/or All-Star Damian Lillard to pull off a blockbuster trade. Portland has two young wings (Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons) but a whole lot of question marks otherwise, including the status of unrestricted free agent forward Jeremi Grant. After picking at No. 3, the Blazers have two more picks (Nos. 23, 43) to shop around or use to build more talent around an uncertain nucleus.