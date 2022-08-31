Where will ESPN College GameDay go Sept. 10 for college football Week 2? Top sites ranked

ESPN “College GameDay” is headed to two games during Week 1 – West Virginia at Pittsburgh on Thursday followed by Notre Dame at Ohio State on Saturday.

But where to next?

ESPN likely won’t announce the “College GameDay” Week 2 site destination until less than a week before the next show, so I’m here to get football fans prepared and know where “College GameDay” may go Sept. 10 for Week 2.

I have no inside information from ESPN. These predictions are based on “College GameDay” site selection habits over the last quarter century.

If a team loses during Week 1, a site is likely to drop in consideration. “College GameDay” airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Choice No. 1: No. 10 Baylor at No. 25 BYU football

Location: Provo, Utah

Game time, TV channel: 9:15 p.m. CT/8:15 p.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 10; ESPN

Records in 2021: Baylor went 12-2 overall, 7-2 Big 12; BYU went 10-3 overall

Why “College GameDay” will choose Baylor at BYU football: There is only one matchup in Week 2 with both teams ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll, and it’s happening in Provo, Utah. Plus, the game is on ESPN.

Why “College GameDay” won’t choose Baylor at BYU: “College GameDay” has only been to BYU once, according to the NCAA. That was in 2009 for a TCU at BYU game, so despite plenty of opportunities to head to Provo, the show tends to avoid it.

Choice No. 2: No. 1 Alabama at Texas Longhorns football

Location: Austin, Texas

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 10; FOX

Records in 2021: Alabama went 13-2 overall, 7-1 SEC; Texas went 5-7 overall, 3-6 Big 12

Why “College GameDay” will choose Alabama at Texas Longhorns football: “College GameDay” analyst Chris “The Bear” Fallica has said on his “Stanford Steve & The Bear” podcast for months that he expects “College GameDay” to be in Austin for Week 2. Also, the show has only been to Austin once since 2009, and that was a 2019 trip for LSU at Texas game, according to the NCAA. It could be time for a return trip to Texas’ capital city.

Why “College GameDay” won’t choose Alabama at Texas Longhorns: The game is on FOX, so Kirk Herbstreit would have to fly to another game if “College GameDay” chose Austin. Plus, you can pencil in that “College GameDay” will be in Tuscaloosa for the Texas A&M game on Oct. 8, and how many times does the show want to attend an Alabama game this season?

Choice No. 3: No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators football

Location: Gainesville, Florida

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 10; ESPN

Records in 2021: Kentucky went 10-3 overall, 5-3 SEC; Florida went 6-7 overall, 2-6 SEC

Why “College GameDay” will choose UK Wildcats at UF Gators football: This game having buzz is contingent on Florida defeating Utah in Week 1. Utah is a preseason top-10 team. If Florida beats Utah, the Gators are probably a top-25 team, and this SEC game becomes quite appealing. Plus, Florida boasts a new head coach in Billy Napier.

Why “College GameDay” won’t choose UK Wildcats at UF Gators: If Florida falters against Utah in Week 1, no way you’ll see “College GameDay” in Gainesville for Week 2.

Choice No. 4: Arizona State at No. 12 Oklahoma State football

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 10; ESPN2

Records in 2021: ASU went 8-5 overall, 6-3 Big 12; OSU went 12-2 overall, 8-1 Big 12

Why “College GameDay” will choose ASU Sun Devils at OSU Cowboys football: The Cowboys are the highest ranked team playing at home against a Power Five Conference opponent. Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy are two giant personalities. “College GameDay” has been to Stillwater six times, and the last time was 2017, so it’s due.

Why “College GameDay” won’t choose ASU Sun Devils at OSU Cowboys: The games ahead of Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State are more appealing and no one slips up in Week 1.

Choice No. 5: No. 14 USC at Stanford football

Location: Stanford, California

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 10; ABC

Records in 2021: USC went 4-8 overall, 3-6 Pac-12; Stanford went 3-9 overall, 2-7 Pac-12

Why “College GameDay” will choose USC at Stanford football: Other than Alabama and Baylor, Southern California is the highest ranked team that’s going on the road against another Power Five Conference opponent. And it’s a conference game. The storyline of USC’s new coach Lincoln Riley also adds appeal. The game being on ABC definitely helps.

Why “College GameDay” won’t choose USC at Stanford: The show has only been to Stanford once, and that was an Oregon game on Nov. 12, 2011. “College GameDay” hasn’t been to a Southern California game at all since USC at Washington on Nov. 12, 2016. The show makes about one trip out west each year, and it’s doubtful this is the one. Also, the two teams won a combined seven games in 2021.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack.

