Who are the Tennessee Vols vs. Mizzou football officials, referee, umpire, and judges?

Kentucky Missouri Football

Missouri running back Cody Schrader runs the ball during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Missouri football team made the trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, to face the Tennessee Vols in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 12. 

Tennessee, ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Georgia defeated Tennessee 27-13 on Nov. 5. 

Mizzou comes into the contest 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the SEC. On Nov. 12, Kentucky beat Missouri 21-17. 

Entering Saturday, Mizzou and Tennessee are tied 5-5 in the all-time series. 

Tennessee Vols vs. Missouri football officials

Tennessee Georgia Football

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh, right, fends off Tennessee defensive lineman Byron Young during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The officials, referee, umpire and judges for the Missouri vs. Tennessee Vols football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, are: 

  • Referee: Kyle Olson
  • Umpire: Brent Sowell
  • Linesman: Chad Green
  • Line judge: Chris Conway
  • Back judge: Ron Turner
  • Field judge: Wes Booker
  • Side judge: Eduardo Balbis
  • Center judge: Jason McArthur

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

