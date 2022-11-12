Who are the Tennessee Vols vs. Mizzou football officials, referee, umpire, and judges?

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown, right, runs past Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine, left, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis, right, celebrates a field goal in front of holder Sean Koetting, left, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key, center, is surrounded by teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, left, throws a pass over offensive lineman Jeremy Flax, right, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz walks to the sideline during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky teammates celebrate after they recovered a fumble by Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, center, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook center, runs from Kentucky defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine, right, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, right, is tackled by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies, left, during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky offensive lineman Jeremy Flax (77) taunts the crowd in the final minute of the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Kentucky won 21-17. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops leads his team to the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Kentucky won 21-17. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, fights off Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, right, as he runs the ball during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Kentucky won 21-17.
Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key, right, dives over the goal line for a touchdown in front of Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine, left, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, top, is lifted in the air by offensive lineman Connor Wood after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky tight end Jordan Dingle, center, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Dekel Crowdus, right, during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky's Josh Kattus drops to his knee in the endzone as the Missouri marching band exits the field before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Sam Horn watches his team play Kentucky from the bench during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers, left, fights his way past Missouri's Javon Foster, right, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, runs past Missouri's Chad Bailey, right, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
A look at Mizzou vs. Kentucky Wildcats football on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Kentucky Wildcats football game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett walks on the field during warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops watches his team warm-up before an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is sacked by Kentucky's Trevin Wallace during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz walks to the sideline during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky teammates celebrate after they recovered a fumble by Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, center, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez runs the ball during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook center, runs from Kentucky defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine, right, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, right, is tackled by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies, left, during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky offensive lineman Jeremy Flax (77) taunts the crowd in the final minute of the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Kentucky won 21-17. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops leads his team to the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Kentucky won 21-17. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, fights off Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, right, as he runs the ball during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Kentucky won 21-17.
Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key, right, dives over the goal line for a touchdown in front of Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine, left, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, top, is lifted in the air by offensive lineman Connor Wood after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky tight end Jordan Dingle, center, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Dekel Crowdus, right, during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III runs the ball during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky's Josh Kattus drops to his knee in the endzone as the Missouri marching band exits the field before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Sam Horn watches his team play Kentucky from the bench during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri fans scream during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers, left, fights his way past Missouri's Javon Foster, right, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Truman the Tiger entertains the crowd during the fourth quarter of Missouri's football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, runs past Missouri's Chad Bailey, right, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis warms his hands before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader runs the ball during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
The Missouri Golden Girls perform in the third quarter of the Tigers' football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
