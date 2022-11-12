Who are the Tennessee Vols vs. Mizzou football officials, referee, umpire, and judges?

The Missouri football team made the trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, to face the Tennessee Vols in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Tennessee, ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Georgia defeated Tennessee 27-13 on Nov. 5.

Mizzou comes into the contest 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the SEC. On Nov. 12, Kentucky beat Missouri 21-17.

Entering Saturday, Mizzou and Tennessee are tied 5-5 in the all-time series.

Tennessee Vols vs. Missouri football officials

The officials, referee, umpire and judges for the Missouri vs. Tennessee Vols football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, are:

Referee: Kyle Olson

Umpire: Brent Sowell

Linesman: Chad Green

Line judge: Chris Conway

Back judge: Ron Turner

Field judge: Wes Booker

Side judge: Eduardo Balbis

Center judge: Jason McArthur

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.