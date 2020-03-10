You are the owner of this article.
Who made Dave Matter's All-SEC basketball ballot?
Who made Dave Matter's All-SEC basketball ballot?

The SEC’s postseason awards are out and the results are split when it comes to honors voted by the coaches and the media. The voting panel of reporters that choose the the Associated Press team went with Arkansas’ Mason Jones and Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry as co-players of the year and Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams as coach of the year.

The league coaches disagreed, going with Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley for player of the year and UK’s John Calipari for coach of the year.

One area where both voting panels agree: No love for Missouri. The Tigers and Texas A&M were the only teams without a single player to make any of the coaches’ all-conference teams or earn any coaches' individual awards.

Mizzou guard Dru Smith was clearly the team’s best candidate for some recognition, mostly for his defense. He led the SEC in steals (64, 2.1 per game) during the regular season and finished among the league leaders in several advanced statistics: first in steals percentage (3.8), first in defensive win shares (1.8) and sixth in defensive rating (95.7).

Here’s how I filled out my ballot as a voter for the AP team:

FIRST TEAM

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, Louisiana State

For the bulk of the season, Quickley was the best player on the SEC’s best team and he enters the postseason as the most complete two-way perimeter player in the league. For the Wildcats he’s a playmaker, a shooter, a slasher and a strong defender. He’s clutch at the foul line, where he shot an SEC-best 92.3 percent, while shooting 42.8 percent from 3-point range.

Perry (17.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 28.5 Player Efficiency Rating) is a double-double threat every night. Same for Richards (14.0 points, 7.8 rebounds), a strong candidate for league’s most improved player. Richards led the league in offensive rating (127.8) and field goal percentage (64.2).

LSU faded some down the stretch, but Mays (16.7 points, 5 rebounds, 3.2 assists) was the engine behind the Tigers’ strong start. Jones (22.4 points) is an elite scorer and strong perimeter defender. Jones scored in the 20s 17 times, nine in the 30s and two 40-point games.

SECOND TEAM

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Austin Wiley, Auburn

Edwards was the league’s top-rated freshman, and while he wasn’t the most efficient player — he led the league in shot attempts — he still scored lots of points, 19.5 per game.

Doughty (16.7 points) was the backcourt leader at Auburn and a free throw machine. Lewis (18.5 points, 5.2 assists) is among the league’s elite point guards and led the league in minutes and field goals — and turnovers.

Tyree (19.7 points) was a scoring monster and expanded his game inside the 3-point arc as a senior.

Enough with all these guards. On certain nights, Wiley is the most dominant big man on the floor. He doesn’t have eye-popping stats (10.6 points, 9.3 rebounds) but has the league’s highest Player Efficiency Rating (PER) at 30.2 and defensive rating (90.7) and leads the league in virtually every advanced rebounding statistic.

INDIVIDUAL HONORS

Coach: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M

No-brainer here. Nothing was expected of the Aggies under their first-year coach, but Williams has gotten the most out of the least, producing 10 conference wins, including five on the road. A&M plays at the league’s slowest pace but packs the paint defensively and forces the SEC’s highest rate of turnovers. It’s translated into far more success than anyone imagined in year one.

Player: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

He might not have elite stats in any category outside of his shooting percentages, but most nights he’s the most complete perimeter player on the floor and clutch as a shooter at all three levels.

Rookie: Dru Smith, Missouri

Transfers and freshmen were eligible, and here’s a nod to the league’s most impactful transfer. He stuffed the box score all season, leading the Tigers in scoring (12.7), assists (3.9) and steals (2.1), while ranking third in rebounds (4.2). The true measure of his value came on the defensive end, as noted above.

The AP didn’t ask, but here’s how I’d fill out an extended ballot:

THIRD TEAM

Dru Smith, Missouri

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Darius Days, LSU

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Austin Wiley, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Dru Smith, Missouri

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

All-FRESHMAN TEAM

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M

ALL-TRANSFER TEAM

Dru Smith, Missouri (from Evansville)

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida (from Virginia Tech)

Jimmy Whitt, Arkansas (from SMU)

Jair Bolden, South Carolina (from George Washington)

James Bolden, Alabama (from West Virginia)

AP ALL-SEC HONORS

FIRST TEAM

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas*

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State*

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

SECOND TEAM

Samir Doughty, Auburn,

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Mississippi

*Unanimous selection

Coach of the year — Buzz Williams, Texas A&M

Player of the year — Mason Jones, Arkansas, and Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Newcomer of the year — Anthony Edwards, Georgia

COACHES ALL-SEC HONORS

FIRST TEAM

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samir Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

SECOND TEAM

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky

Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee

