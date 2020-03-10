Who made Dave Matter's All-SEC basketball ballot?

The SEC’s postseason awards are out and the results are split when it comes to honors voted by the coaches and the media. The voting panel of reporters that choose the the Associated Press team went with Arkansas’ Mason Jones and Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry as co-players of the year and Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams as coach of the year.

The league coaches disagreed, going with Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley for player of the year and UK’s John Calipari for coach of the year.

One area where both voting panels agree: No love for Missouri. The Tigers and Texas A&M were the only teams without a single player to make any of the coaches’ all-conference teams or earn any coaches' individual awards.

Mizzou guard Dru Smith was clearly the team’s best candidate for some recognition, mostly for his defense. He led the SEC in steals (64, 2.1 per game) during the regular season and finished among the league leaders in several advanced statistics: first in steals percentage (3.8), first in defensive win shares (1.8) and sixth in defensive rating (95.7).

Here’s how I filled out my ballot as a voter for the AP team:

FIRST TEAM