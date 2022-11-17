Why Chad Bailey's announced 6th season with Mizzou football is 'huge'

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Chad Bailey is coming back for more.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz confirmed Tuesday that the fifth-year linebacker is making it six seasons in Columbia. There’s not much inconsistency in Bailey’s coaches' and teammates’ initial reaction to the news.

“It’s huge,” defensive coordinator Blake Baker said.

“That’s huge,” safety and team captain Martez Manuel said.

Starting quarterback Brady Cook: “Yeah, that’s huge.”

Huge — and still relatively novel.

All players enrolled during the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season received an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA. For a while, that has helped Baker and the Tigers, who have been able to field a sizable group of fifth- and sixth-year players.

Bailey has 40 career appearances for the Tigers, and they are more than any other linebacker on the roster. Through eight games this season, he has amassed 37 tackles, which rank fifth on the team despite missing a couple of games due to injury, and has notched 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Missouri and Baker have proven that you can replace on-the-field results in the modern game almost instantaneously by way of the transfer portal. But there’s one thing there’s “no substitution for in college football,” Baker said.

Experience.

“Any time you can get a guy back with as much experience as Chad, again, I keep talking about his leadership, because I think he’s one of the strongest leaders on our defense, it’s huge,” Baker said. “It’s huge from him setting the standard for the new freshman that are going to come in, or the new transfers that are going to come in. He’s lived it, he’s already been a captain, he’s starting Mike linebacker, he’s had a really, really good year.”

As the days pass and more decisions are made, that experience could prove to be key … and rare.

For several MU players, the end is nigh.

Manuel has decided to take his swansong after the traditional four years of eligibility. As a freshman, if he avoided a redshirt, he said the plan always was to spend four years in college. Defensive end Isaiah McGuire is doing the same — he’ll take his final bow over the next two or three games, ending a four-season stint in Columbia.

Plenty goes into those decisions.

“My sophomore year, I was blessed to have a really good year and have a lot of success," Manuel said. "I played myself into a position where I’m able to make this decision now. Nothing against my coaches, teammates, anything like that, I’m super blessed for the experience. But I mean, I’ve got friends who are from all over the place and they’ve been in Columbia four years now, and they’re telling me they’re ready to get out — imagine being here since you were in eighth grade. I’m just ready for that next chapter now, I’m ready to see the world. I’m ready to start my new journey.”

“It’s time,” McGuire said. “The next level is there for me.”

For others, the choice of whether or not to return still is up in the air. The Tigers (4-6) host New Mexico State (4-5) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday before next Friday’s regular-season finale against Arkansas.

Defensive tackle Darius Robinson remains undecided. On the offensive side of the ball, left tackle Javon Foster is in the same boat. Both of them said they will talk the decision over with their families, but as of now, they are just focused on finishing this season.

For all of them, Baker has advice.

“I tell guys all the time man, the grass isn’t always greener,” Baker said. “And I want all of y’all, if you’re going in the top three rounds (of the NFL draft), y’all need to go. Go make your money. But if you’re not projected to do that, you’ve got a good life. If you love football and this is what you want to do, we’re going to accept you with open arms.”

That’s perhaps what makes the Bailey decision so vital for the Tigers’ defense. McGuire and Manuel have 83 games of experience between them. If Robinson opts to move on, that’s another 31 career games gone.

If it comes down to draft standings, there are plenty of other players who might elect to declare. Standout cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine and havoc-wreaking linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper are catching eyes, with draft projections looking kindly on their prospects. Furthermore, defensive ends DJ Coleman and Tyrone Hopper can’t come back, having maxed out their eligibility.

And suddenly, the Missouri defense Baker has time and again complimented for the strength of its two-deep could be missing chunks.

On Saturday against New Mexico State, 21 Missouri players will walk in the team’s senior day ceremony. Drinkwitz said the plan is to add a couple more high school recruits before hitting the portal. The number of scholarship spots will depend heavily on how many of those 21 choose to move on.

But once they’re gone and the new group arrives, there will be at least one experienced player in camp. And per Baker, there aren’t many better.

“I say it all the time, the guys get sick of hearing us coaches, but when their peers start leading them, that’s what you want out of a player on a team — that’s what I’ve seen out of Chad Bailey,” Baker said. “More so than almost anybody on the defense, he’s not afraid — and he does it in his own way — but he’s not afraid to get on a teammate or tell a teammate they need to do this differently or that differently. I’ve been ultra-impressed with him. I’m excited he’s coming back, that’s for sure.”