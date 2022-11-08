Why Dennis Gates made his veteran team preserve the victory in his Mizzou debut

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Most of Dennis Gates’ cast of Missouri basketball players is new to the program but hardly new to college basketball. With just one scholarship freshman on his team, Gates has the luxury of experienced options up and down his bench. Most of them haven’t played together in games that count — but, collectively, they’ve logged almost 18,000 minutes in nearly 700 games at the Division I level.

That’s why in the final minutes of Monday’s season opener, when overmatched Southern Indiana couldn’t miss from 3-point range and turned a 20-point rout into a catastrophe-in-the-making, Gates didn’t panic. He didn’t switch out of his man-to-man defense to save the Tigers from themselves.

He made them win the game on their own.

“I could have easily gone zone, but I did not want to,” Gates said. “I could have stopped certain things from happening. It's important that we continue to get better and learn about ourselves. I could have went to a man press or a zone press. I chose not to do those things because every game is precious and every game is a teaching moment.”

“I cannot rescue them,” he added, “from situations that (are) going to teach us.”

This one could have been a painful teaching moment, but by the final horn of Gates’ official Mizzou debut, the Tigers’ early cushion was soft enough for a 97-91 victory at Mizzou Arena. On the offensive end, MU (1-0) was unselfish and efficient, balanced and under control. On the defensive end, the Tigers let their guard down just enough as Southern Indiana (0-1) went berserk from 3-point range.

An 8-0 run pushed Mizzou in front 83-63 with 4:47 left, but from there, the Screaming Eagles from Evansville, Indiana, turned into a team of Stephen Curry clones. USI made nine of its final 10 shots, including eight straight 3-pointers to twice get within six points of the lead.

Just when fans might have recalled in horror Kim Anderson’s Mizzou coaching debut eight years ago when the Tigers lost to UMKC, Gates’ team protected its lead at the free throw line and escaped a total meltdown. Southern Indiana, a team in its first season at the Division I level, shot just 1 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half — then 14 of 17 in the second half.

“We just got kind of like lackadaisical,” Tigers guard Sean East II said. “Once we got the lead we kind of relaxed a little bit. We need to focus on the details coming out that last four minutes next time.”

“I will be curious to look at another box score throughout this year that could resemble that for a half,” Gates said. “I would be shocked if we ever see one.”

For the 10,723 fans who came to Mizzou Arena to catch their first glimpse of Gates’ revamped roster, they were treated to a little bit of everything on the offensive end. Senior forward Kobe Brown again showed why he’s the centerpiece, scoring a team-high 20 points. He put his newly chiseled physique and above-the-rim game on display with four of Mizzou’s seven dunks. He attacked inside. He swished a mid-range jumper. He finished strong on the break. He yanked down 14 rebounds.

But the Tigers’ supporting cast was every bit as impressive. Starting wings D’Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston, two seasoned mid-major transfers, both scored 11 points. Tre Gomillion, who started 90 games for Gates over the last three years at Cleveland State, mastered his new role as Gates’ utility man off the bench, scoring 12 points with five boards and three assists. When the Tigers slipped into a scoring lull midway through the first half, Gomillion shook things up with a floater in the lane then a corner 3-pointer.

Then came the point guards. Nick Honor, Gates’ starter from Clemson, and East, last year’s national junior college player of the year who played two Division I seasons at Massachusetts and Bradley, combined for 24 points, 10 assists and just two turnovers. They both drew five fouls from USI defenders.

For the night, the Tigers totaled 20 assists on 35 field goals with just 11 turnovers. You have to go back to the 2017-18 season for the last time Mizzou had 20 assists in a game: a victory over St. John’s at the Advocare Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

“Twenty assists in the game — that is awesome,” Gates said.

Aidan Shaw, the Tigers’ springy 6-8 freshman, added an efficient nine points in 10 minutes, while Noah Carter, a burly but bouncy forward from Northern Iowa, nearly pulled the rim off the backboard with the night’s most explosive dunk.

The only curious line in the box score came alongside Isiaih Mosley’s name: The prolific shooter from Missouri State scored just four points off the bench but played only four minutes in the second half. Mosley finished a team-worst minus-3 in plus-minus. The Tigers were outscored by seven points in the brief time he played in the second half. But there was nothing Mosley did wrong, Gates insisted. He just happens to play on a team with enough balance and depth that some nights an expected contributor might watch from the bench.

“He had two assists, two steals. He took two charges. He played good basketball,” Gates said. “He played unbelievable defense. It’s just the rhythm of our team. Our team has depth. … I’m just focused on the defensive end. I am not worried about our guys being able to score. But defensively we're going to have to connect ourselves.”

Those connections nearly came unspooled in the closing minutes on a night that started with a hitch: A technical difficulty with the in-house lights at Mizzou Arena delayed the start of the game for 10 minutes. Soon enough the building was fully functional, and by night’s end Gates could celebrate a victory on Norm Stewart Court. Of the six head coaches to succeed the floor’s namesake over the last 23 seasons, Gates became the fourth to win his Mizzou debut, joining Cuonzo Martin, Frank Haith and Mike Anderson.

To commemorate his first game, Gates wore a black and gold Mizzou necktie that belonged to the late Charles Whitten, a longtime MU season-ticket holder whose family donated $5.2 million to start a basketball endowment at the school last year.

“I made a promise,” Gates said, “to wear the tie in my first game.”

Promise kept. Victory delivered.