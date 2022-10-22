Why Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz scrapped Saturday's plan to play freshman QB Sam Horn

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Sam Horn, Missouri's four-star freshman quarterback, was supposed to make his long-awaited college debut Saturday against Vanderbilt, but Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz scrapped those plans when his team struggled to pull away from the Commodores in the 17-14 victory.

Mizzou led 17-0 at halftime but never built on that lead in the second half, going scoreless on five possessions as Vandy crept back into the game.

"I thought at the 17-0 mark we were going to potentially get a couple of scores in the third quarter and then have a chance to play him," Drinkwitz said after his team's first win since Sept. 17. "But best laid plans of mice and men ... kind of played out there. I just didn't feel at any point in third quarter comfortable in this game."

Drinkwitz said there wasn't a specific time the staff wanted Horn to see the field but hoped there'd be a good time early in the game. After a Vanderbilt interception in the end zone late in the second quarter, Drinkwitz kept starter Brady Cook in the game to set up a field goal just before halftime.

"I just felt like with the 14-0 start and then we got the ball back with about a minute left (in the first half)," he said. "It was really Brady's drive right there. And I just didn’t feel the scenario played out the way I wanted to."

Drinkwitz had resisted playing Horn throughout the season's first half, sticking with Cook in each game and only twice going to backup Jack Abraham for a couple series against Kansas State and Abilene Christian. But Drinkwitz gave Horn and redshirt freshman Tyler Macon extensive snaps in practice during last week's bye week and said he was open to playing Horn in games during the season's second half if he earned the opportunity. Cook started his eighth straight game at quarterback for Mizzou and his seventh straight this season and after opening with a touchdown pass to Luther Burden III on a bubble screen he threw his his seventh interception of the season on MU's next series.

Why the sudden desire to give Horn game snaps?

"He needs them. He’s earned them," Drinkwitz said. "He’s got the opportunity to do it. Crud, the way Brady’s getting hit right now we’ve got to be ready. We’re not going to survive at quarterback getting free shots like that. We’ve got to fix it with protection and scheme because that crap’s unfair."

Vanderbilt logged a season-high 11 tackles for loss Saturday and sacked Cook three times. For the game he completed 17 of 25 passes for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception.