COLUMBIA, Mo. — After losing offensive line coach Marcus Johnson to Purdue, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz has found a replacement for the Tigers’ staff, hiring former University of Houston O-line coach Brandon Jones to take on the same duties in Columbia, the team announced Wednesday. Contract terms were not immediately available.

Jones, a former Texas Tech offensive lineman under the late Mike Leach, split the last four seasons at Houston as co-offensive coordinator and run-game coordinator while coaching the offensive line. Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen did not retain Jones after the 2022 season.

"Brandon and his offensive line units have been a major factor in a number of high-powered offenses over the past decade in college football," Drinkwitz said. "Adding a veteran coach with Brandon's background will be a tremendous asset."

"I'm extremely thankful to Coach Drinkwitz for this opportunity," Jones said. "As a college coach, you set your sights on competing against the best, and at Missouri and in the SEC you get to do that every day."

After his playing career, Jones spent two years on Leach’s Texas Tech staff as an offensive assistant then spent the next eight seasons at Sam Houston State (2009), East Carolina (2010-14) and California (2015-16) in various offensive staff roles working for some of the sport's most innovative offensive coaches, including Sonny Dykes, Lincoln Riley and Kliff Kingsbury. At Cal, Jones worked alongside current Mizzou receivers coach Jacob Peeler.

In 2017, Jones took over O-line coaching duties at Texas Tech, his alma mater, under Kingsbury, then joined Holgorsen’s Houston staff in 2019.

"Brandon is one of the top offensive line coaches in college football," said Kingsbury, most recently the Arizona Cardinals head coach. "Everywhere he has been, he has done a phenomenal job recruiting and developing NFL caliber offensive linemen. He has been a part of many of the top offenses in college football over the years, and I know he will help Mizzou reach those same heights. Brandon is a tremendous coach and an even better person, and the university of Missouri is lucky to have him on board."

"Brandon Jones is an outstanding football coach and person," said Dykes, TCU's head coach. "He played for me at Texas Tech and then coached with me at Cal. He is an extremely intelligent, humble and hardworking individual who cares deeply about his players and makes them better in all aspects of the game. He is also an excellent recruiter. Brandon will be a great addition to Missouri. I'm very excited for him to have this opportunity. With great pride, I have followed his career and watched him become one of the top offensive line coaches in the country."

Jones’ addition to Mizzou’s staff is a critical hire for Drinkwitz for multiple reasons:

1. The timing’s not ideal

The Tigers have already wrapped up spring practices. The players still have offseason workouts and supervised walk-throughs with their position coaches, but Jones won’t lead his first full-contact practices with the linemen until preseason camp in August. The timing of Johnson’s departure adds urgency to Jones’ transition. He’ll have to learn the offense — a refreshed collaboration between Drinkwitz and first-year coordinator Kirby Moore — and have a full understanding of their preferred blocking scheme in the new system. He’ll have to analyze the personnel and depth he’s inheriting. He’ll need some time to get to know the personalities in his O-line room—just like his O-linemen will need time to know their new position coach. The next few months will serve as Jones’ crash course on the playbook and personnel.

2. The O-line must improve from 2022.

It’s fair to say there’s not a position group on the team that needs to improve more than the offensive line. Yes, injuries caused a lack of continuity along the front five in 2022. Right tackle Hyrin White missed the whole season then transferred to SMU. Fill-in right tackle Zeke Powell suffered a career-ending injury at Auburn four games into the season. Still, the O-line struggled throughout the year. Johnson’s linemen accounted for 38 penalties, including some costly flags in the season’s most crucial moments. With the blocking struggles up front, Mizzou allowed the most tackles behind the line of scrimmage (101) among all Power Five teams. The running game was among the SEC’s least explosive with just five runs of 30 yards or more. Some of those issues fall on the backs, but blocking breakdowns contributed just as well. Pro Football Focus graded Mizzou’s overall pass blocking as No. 74 in the nation among all 131 FBS teams. That’s the good news. The bad news: PFF graded Mizzou’s run blocking at No. 83.

If those rankings are troubling, here’s something positive: Jones’ Houston team last season was PFF’s No. 2-graded pass-blocking offense and rated No. 39 for run blocking.

3. The starting five isn’t set

Count on All-SEC candidate Javon Foster starting at left tackle for a third straight season. Fellow sixth-year senior Xavier Delgado should be the top choice at left guard heading into camp. Both have played more than 1,800 snaps at their respective positions as multi-year starters. Armand Membou worked at right guard this spring. Drinkwitz said he should have played Membou more last fall as a freshman. A healthy E.J. Ndoma-Ogar could push for playing time at either guard spot. He’s coming off a knee injury. The staff recruited Eastern Michigan left tackle Marcellus Johnson to handle the right tackle job. The transition didn’t come easy early this spring, but his experience figures to keep him entrenched there for the fall.

That leaves the center position. Connor Tollison was thrust into the starting role as a redshirt freshman last season when Buffalo transfer Bence Polgar was ruled ineligible. Tollison, who was underweight for an SEC interior linemen, played through some first-year struggles. He was flagged for seven penalties and tagged for 11 quarterback hurries, both ranking second along the line. Snagging his shotgun snaps was sometimes an adventure for quarterback Brady Cook. Whether it’s Tollison, Polgar, backup Drake Heismeyer or a transfer portal addition patrolling the position this season, it falls on Jones to develop that player into a serviceable SEC center.

4. There’s an intriguing transfer in the portal

With Jones on staff, Houston didn’t sign any four- or five-star offensive line prospects, but he did produce some all-conference players. Under Jones’ watch, five different Houston offensive linemen earned All-American Athletic Conference honors, including guard Cam’Ron Johnson this past season. Johnson played 1,500 snaps the last two seasons combined, all at left guard. In 2022, he was flagged for 11 penalties and credited with 13 pressures allowed, but in 556 pass-blocking snaps he allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits. Johnson has since entered the NCAA transfer portal and on March 10 announced he’d received a scholarship offer from Mizzou.