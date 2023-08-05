COLUMBIA, Mo. — Former All-American tight end Chase Coffman's No. 45 is not among the six retired jersey numbers that adorn the brick wall that circles Mizzou’s Faurot Field. For that, Joe Moore III is grateful.

On the January day that Moore III decided to join Mizzou’s 2023 roster as a transfer defensive end, the St. Louis native knew exactly what number he hoped to wear for the Tigers this fall.

“Oh, it was easy,” Moore said last week before the start of preseason camp. “I knew as soon as the day I committed and I asked them, ‘Could I get 45?’

“I just wanted to represent my father.”

For more than 30 years, Joe Moore II sat alone in the Mizzou record books as the most prolific running back in team history, but his legacy will be reborn this season when his son wears the same No. 45 for the Tigers. The first-year transfer from Arizona State entered the transfer portal after the Sun Devils’ head-coaching change and after initially signing with Washington he changed his mind and chose his dad’s alma mater — and his number, too.

Once he committed, Moore III sent his dad “about 20 pictures” of him wearing the team’s No. 45 jersey, his dad recalled.

“I just started crying. I didn’t know what else to do,” Moore II, 74, said in an interview from his home in St. Louis. “You could have flooded the house with my tears.”

“He couldn’t actually believe I was going back home,” said Moore III, who wore No. 58 at Arizona State, where he appeared in 23 games with 12 starts last fall. “He's going to be able to come watch my games now. It’s really a reality.

“Of course,” he added, “I had to work for (the jersey number) and all that, but being able to represent my father and my legacy, it is a big thing for me. I’m going to carry that with me all the time I’m here.”

During an era known for Mizzou’s punishing defenses, Moore II had one of the great if not always celebrated careers of the Dan Devine years. The St. Louis native from Beaumont High possessed “a quick start, a thirst for contact, second effort, tackle-breaking talent, and getaway speed once he found the daylight,” former Post-Dispatch columnist and chronicler of all things Mizzou Bob Broeg once wrote. He set the school’s single-season record for rushing yards with 1,312 in 1969. A shoulder injury cut short his senior season in 1970 but he still left as the program’s all-time rushing leader when the Chicago Bears chose him with the 11th pick in the 1971 NFL draft. He’d last just a couple seasons in the league but returned to St. Louis, where he’s taught and coached in the public school system. He’s retired and unretired a few times, but Moore II plans to teach this fall at Northview Elementary in Jennings. But not on Mizzou game days. He’ll be at Memorial Stadium for home games, surrounded by family to cheer the new No. 45.

As a standout defensive lineman at Cardinal Ritter, Moore III developed into one of the area’s top recruits in the 2020 signing class, a four-star prospect and rated the state’s eighth-best player by Rivals.com. Former Tigers coach Barry Odom and his staff began recruiting Moore when he was a freshman, but midway through his senior season he committed to play for coach Herm Edwards at Arizona State. Moore III said Odom’s staff projected him as a better fit at a different position than his natural edge rusher role.

In three seasons at ASU, he was credited with 30 tackles and 3.5 sacks, but with two remaining years of eligibility he looked to reset his college career once the school fired Edwards last fall. Even though Moore III signed with Washington first, Mizzou was the first school to contact him, he said.

His dad stayed out of the decision process — mostly.

“The crazy thing was he never tried to push Mizzou on me,” Moore III said. “He was always, ‘Follow your dreams. Always make your own decisions.’ But he always like, ‘You know, Mizzou is right up the street.’ He would put it in my ear, but I think him not driving me to Mizzou led me to come here on my own. I just felt like the timing and everything just happened for a reason.”

“Perfect timing,” Moore II added. “Missouri has a history turning out defensive ends for the last 15 years. That’s something he wanted to be part of.”

Having lost its top four defensive ends from last season, Mizzou needed to restock the position more than any other and added two more transfers, Northwestern’s Austin Firestone and Jackson State’s Nyles Gaddy. Moore III arrived in January and has since impressed new teammates and coaches.

“He's definitely motivated,” defensive tackle Realus George Jr. said. “I see that hunger for sure. He's come a long way from where he started when he got here to where he is now. He's ready to go.”

“Since Joe has been here, he's gained weight, put on muscle mass, has been able to really work on his endurance,” Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said after Saturday’s practice. “We do a lot of things different (than Arizona State), and I think sometimes he's like, ‘Oh my gosh, what are we doing?’ But I think it's been really good for him. He's really responded. He's a guy that had an outstanding summer. And you can see it out there. I mean, he's got definition in his biceps and he looks like an SEC defensive end.”

For years, Moore III has heard stories about his dad’s Mizzou career.

“Every day,” he said, laughing.

But he never followed his footsteps into the backfield. Growing up, Moore III played some tight end and offensive tackle — but not tailback, like his record-setting namesake.

“Too tall. Too big. And too crazy,” Moore II said. “That’s a defensive lineman.”

Moore II said his son reminds him of a few defensive players he played with and against: former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Lanier, Mizzou lineman George Seals and Bears teammate Ed O’Bradovich.

“He is mentally as good a football player as he is physically,” he gushed.

For now, Moore III just hopes to earn a role on a defense loaded with returning talent and experience — and wear his new number with pride.

“I really believe in our defense and I believe in our coaches,” he said. “I believe in everything in this program. That's all I want to do is be able to make key contributions. … I’m not going to be a big ‘hooray’ guy or say I have to get 20 sacks. I need to do what's best for the team and compete every day.”