Why the game's 'middle eight' means so much for Mizzou football

COLUMBIA, Mo. — From their sluggish starts to their feckless finishes, the beginning and end of Missouri’s games were scrutinized meticulously through the season’s first half as the Tigers slogged to a 2-4 start.

But there’s a pivotal stretch in the middle of games — not just Missouri games but every kickoff around the country — that matter just as much, if not more when it comes to shaping wins and losses. While fans beat the halftime rush for another beer or a trip to the restroom, Eli Drinkwitz and his sideline peers are trying to manipulate the so-called middle eight: the final four minutes of the second quarter and the first four minutes of the third quarter. Some advanced metrics will tell you that’s when games are truly won and lost.

A 2019 study by SportSource Analytics found that from 2014-2019, FBS teams that outscored their opponents during the middle eight won 74% of the time.

Drinkwitz calls those precious possessions the swing eight.

“We're always cognizant of the swing eight and how our opponent plays in those (series),” he said this week as the Tigers (2-4, 0-3 SEC) prepared for Saturday’s homecoming game against Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3), a 3 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network.

“The only time in football that you can actually gain a possession is end the of the first half with the ball when you start (with) the ball in the second half, which is really something that we philosophically try to do. That's why we're such a defer-style team (on the coin toss.)”

Drinkwitz analyzes not only his team's success rate in the swing eight but opponents, too. Top-ranked Georgia, the defending national champion, is only 8-8 in its last 16 games when it's outscored during the middle eight possessions, Drinkwitz said.

"They actually win or lose games regardless of turnover margin," he said. "Coach (Kirby) Smart probably wouldn’t want to like to hear that. (The swing eight) and explosive play battle are the two keys for how you have the best opportunity to win against Georgia."

Vanderbilt provides a reminder just how impactful the swing eight can swing.

A year ago in Nashville, Drinkwitz’s Tigers trailed Vandy by four as halftime loomed. Mizzou punted with 1:05 left in the second quarter then stopped the Commodores on fourth down a possession later with 15 seconds on the clock.

For the past two seasons Drinkwitz has consistently deferred when Mizzou wins the coin toss, but on this day Vandy won the toss and deferred, meaning MU would be on defense to open the second half. Those final 15 seconds gave the Tigers a sliver to steal momentum. In two passes MU moved the ball 16 yards, leaving 4 seconds on the clock for one last play.

That’s when Connor Bazelak heaved a 45-yard pass to Keke Chism in the end zone as the clock expired. Touchdown. The Tigers led 17-14 at halftime and never trailed again.

A week later, the swing eight swung in Mizzou’s favor again at South Carolina. This time, Mizzou won the coin toss and deferred. Late in the second quarter, the Tigers punted, then South Carolina punted and Mizzou marched 70 yards in eight plays, all the way to the 1-yard line with a second on the clock. Harrison Mevis’ field goal put Mizzou in front 17-14.

“That,” Drinkwitz said this week, “ended up being the difference in the game (in) a 31-28 win.”

A year earlier, the swing eight swung the wrong way for Mizzou at Florida — and that’s not all that swung at The Swamp. In the closing minutes of the second quarter, Florida threw a touchdown pass to lead 13-7. The Tigers were hardly out of the game — until they were.

“We threw two passes (then) it was third and 1,” Drinkwitz recalled this week. “We ran an inside zone scheme and Brenton Cox spiked the B-gap. We had a fumble. They took it and scored.”

Usually sure-handed Tyler Badie coughed up the ball and, sure enough, with 1:08 left, the Gators pounced with a touchdown pass for a 20-7 lead. Mizzou’s last-gasp drive went nowhere and the two teams traded punches heading into the locker room, leading to multiple suspensions. Making matters worse, Mizzou had won the coin toss but chose to receive first, giving Florida the ball to open the third quarter. The Gators scored immediately, taking total command before winning 41-17. UF outscored Mizzou in the swing eight 21-0.

Since that game, Mizzou has won nine coin tosses and deferred to the second half seven times, winning five of those games. During that stretch, the only games Mizzou won the toss and took the ball first was the 2020 loss at Mississippi State and last year’s loss at Georgia.

In Mizzou’s six games this year, the Tigers have allowed only one score during swing eight possessions, Georgia’s field goal right before halftime. That night, UGA and Mizzou broke even in the swing eight possessions, 3-3. Mizzou won the swing eight in its other five games, outscoring its foes 23-0.

“You can go back and look and it has a huge impact,” Drinkwitz said. “So we're cognizant of not making a mistake going into halftime to give the other team momentum.”

Part of controlling those crucial swing eight possessions is having a reliable red-zone offense. That’s an area where Mizzou has struggled all season, scoring on just 73.9% of its trips inside the 20-yard line — the worst red-zone percentage in the SEC. Only six Power Five teams score at a lower rate inside the 20.

Those lost opportunities, early in games, in the middle or late, have haunted a team that’s dropped three straight one-possession contests in SEC play.

“That's been killer for us because we haven't been able to get the ball in the end zone as much as we wanted,” quarterback Brady Cook said. “At the end of the day, if we score more (red-zone) touchdowns we probably have a couple more wins on our record right now.”

On his Tiger Talk radio show this week, Drinkwitz opened the curtain on the guiding principles behind his red-zone strategies.

First and foremost, Mizzou most protect the ball, he said.

“We do not turn the ball over in the red zone,” he said. “That's the number one thing, especially with a kicker like Harrison Mevis. We want to make sure we get points on the board.”

Next, Mizzou pushes to have mistake-free, clean blocking in the running game.

“Hat on a hat,” Drinkwitz said.

That means no free rushers into the backfield or negative yardage plays that move the offense behind the chains.

When the Tigers throw the ball in the red zone, the emphasis is attacking the defense vertically — but not in the middle of the field.

“Because you don't get vertical stretch in the red area,” he said. “So you want to attack the corners and you want to attack the outs. And then we want to utilize our screen game.”

When the Tigers get to third down with a manageable distance to the marker, Drinkwitz likes to run the ball knowing he might want to try a shorter fourth-down conversion, he said.

“Once you get inside the 10,” he said, “it's usually more two-tight end sets or closed-edge sets to prevent negative yardage plays or those blitzes that come off the edge.”

That’s the strategy. On Saturday, the second half of the season kicks off with a chance to execute.