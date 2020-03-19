Will there be college football this fall? SEC commissioner is optimistic

Will the coronavirus shut down college football like it has every other major college and professional sports season? Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey is optimistic there will be kickoffs this fall, he said Wednesday.

But he cautioned his hope with reality. Just a week ago he expected the SEC basketball tournament to unfold without a hitch in Nashville, Tenn.

Sankey opened Wednesday's media conference call with three important but sobering words that have come to define the nation's grasp on the coronavirus and its impact on the sports world: "'I don’t know'" is a perfectly acceptable answer, and we have an obligation to figure out what those answers will be moving forward," Sankey said. "We’re in one of those circumstances in life where there may be more, 'I don’t knows,' than 'I know,' how something will play out."

But when the question of the upcoming college football season arrived, Sankey expressed confidence.

"Our focus is on preparing for the 2021 academic year, the fall seasons, as currently scheduled, so there’s a period on the end of that sentence," he said. "Obviously, I think about everything going forward because we’re being guided by public health information in decision making, but my hope is we can return to our normal organized activities, our normal experiences and be part of that celebration around soccer or volleyball, cross country, football in the fall. But, we’ll have to see."

"I’m a half-full perspective person, so I have optimism," he added. "We have taken measures, as have our colleague conferences. At this time, I think that if I read those health leaders, we’re going to have a period of time to see what happens with the growth of these cases, and we’ll make decisions down the road."