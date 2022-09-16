With bigger tests ahead, Mizzou football needs more from offensive line

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For Connor Tollison, it was baptism by purple.

Missouri’s redshirt freshman center made his first career road start last week at Kansas State – a memorable day for all the wrong reasons. Between the rain, the noise and the all-conference sixth-year nose guard just inches from his facemask, Tollison endured a miserable day in the Tigers’ 40-12 loss.

The Wildcats suffocated Mizzou blockers with K-State nose guard Eli Huggins clutching the pillow. K-State finished the day with 10 tackles for loss, 15 pressures on Tiger quarterbacks and held Mizzou running backs to 1.5 yards per carry.

Days later, Tollison was grateful for the experience to trade blows with Huggins, the veteran All-Big 12 centerpiece to K-State's three-man front who came to college when Tollison began ninth grade.

“I think (Huggins) made me better,” Tollison said. “He probably watched the tape and didn’t think that, but he made me better. He’s a really good football player, the best football player I've ever played against in a game. I gotta give credit where credit's due. I’ve got to improve. That’s all I can do.”

He’s hardly alone.

The Tigers’ offensive struggles began long before the quarterbacks started throwing the ball to purple jerseys. Other than Brady Cook QB keepers and scrambles the running game could barely function. Pass protection crumbled against K-State’s three- and four-man pass rushes. The O-line was under siege early and often.

“You’ve got to have 11 people working together,” right tackle Zeke Powell said this week. “If it's 10, there's a possibility that 11th person will mess it all up.”

Saturday’s offensive no-show was the kind of performance that sends distress signals. Are the blocking problems just early-season struggles or more systemic? Will these issues persist over the course of the season? Do the Tigers need to consider other linemen to run Drinkwitz’s zone-blocking scheme?

The Tigers clearly struggled with the noise at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and the over-capacity crowd of 51,806. Tollison was flagged for two false start penalties. Powell had another.

“It was loud,” Tollison said. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you it wasn’t. Loudest environment I’ve ever been in. It was something I had to experience and now I have to build off.”

Powell described the scene as Tollison’s “Welcome to the SEC” moment, even though the Wildcats are firmly entrenched in the Big 12. It was indeed the young center’s first start in a Power Five stadium.

Here’s the sobering reality. After Saturday’s home game against Abilene Christian, the Tigers (1-1) play two of their next three games at Auburn and Florida. Both stadiums seat more than 87,000. In two months Mizzou plays at Tennessee's Neyland Stadium. Capacity: 102,455.

“There's nothing that words can describe until you’re out there,” Powell said. “Because you can always say it’s loud, but until you get out there you’re still gonna say, ‘Damn, it’s loud.’ It’s one of those things where experience is the best teacher.”

Saturday’s game against Abilene Christian doesn’t figure to answer the big questions for Mizzou’s offense. The Tigers, 34-point favorites, have historically pummeled teams from the FCS ranks. The real tests resume next week and beyond. If the Tigers are unfit to compete in the SEC trenches, it might not matter who’s playing quarterback or tailback.

Mizzou’s O-line struggles could touch on the program’s ongoing reliance on player development over recruiting prowess. Last week the Tigers landed a 2023 verbal commitment from four-star offensive tackle Logan Reichert. That’s a significant pickup for Eli Drinkwitz’s staff — and a rare recruiting success story for a program that last signed a Rivals.com four-star offensive lineman in 2015. Mizzou’s next three opponents — Auburn, Georgia, Florida — signed an average of nine four- or five-star offensive linemen from 2018-22.

Then again, Mizzou has historically defied the recruiting rankings along the O-line. The Tigers’ 2013 front five, widely regarded the best O-line of Gary Pinkel’s 15 seasons at MU, consisted of four-star center Evan Boehm, three-star guard Connor McGovern, three-star tackle Mitch Morse, two-star tackle Justin Britt and walk-on guard Max Copeland. Nearly a decade later, McGovern, Britt and Morse are starting NFL centers and have made a combined $110 million in career earnings.

For now, the Tigers need better blocking to pry open holes for a running game that produced 325 yards Week 1 against Louisiana Tech but never surfaced last week.

"We’ve got to do a better job of getting (the running game) going, especially on the road," Drinkwitz said. "It has not been a problem in the past. I don't foresee that being a problem in the future. That's something we'll get back to the identity of who we are and get better at it."

“We know we need to run the ball,” Tollison said. “I mean, you can't not run the ball in this league. It’ll come. We have to keep grinding.”