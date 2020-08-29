With "hearts heavy," Mizzou moves forward from Friday's canceled practice, emotional team meeting

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz and his newly elected team captains were reluctant to discuss what exactly occurred during Friday’s three-hour team meeting or how it came about, but they shared one common takeaway: The 2020 Tigers were a closer team after Friday than before.
On Friday, Mizzou became the latest college football team to cancel a scheduled practice and shift focus toward the latest incident of police brutality that’s played out in America. This time it's Kenosha, Wis., where on Sunday a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot in the back seven times by a white police officer. Instead of holding Friday’s afternoon practice, the Tigers gathered for a lengthy team meeting and then constructed a 150-word statement.
On Saturday, Drinkwitz and his three captains described that process as a collective effort without singling out any players or coaches as leaders in the movement.
"It was a collective group and a collective concern and a collective feeling," Drinkwitz said after the Tigers returned to the practice field for a morning workout. "Those feelings were family feelings, and not everything that happens within our family needs to be shared publicly."
Drinkwitz, the team’s first-year head coach, said the team “took a pause in practice" and "focused on us and focused on what is going on in society and how best to move forward together as a team, share stories, cry, talk about different things that have occurred, atrocities that we've all experienced and then shared what will be a plan moving forward.”
“A lot of players on our team are African American and it's kind of hard to ignore the things that you see on the internet every day,” linebacker Nick Bolton said. “It’s just bringing awareness to the situation. We understand this is happening and it’s disrespectful for us just to ignore it, knowing that it's part of our heritage, part of our people, part of our community. We feel like our hearts were heavy on that.”
In June, the football team led a voter registration drive, resulting in 62 players registering to vote in Columbia. Drinkwitz declined to disclose what initiatives the team has since taken but indicated more is happening behind the scenes.
“I look forward to our team bringing some more things forward and we have a lot of really good ideas,” he said. “We're not ready to necessarily say all those right now because we want to make sure when we do that we're buttoned up, we have great detail and it's collaborative and it's not just Mizzou football. It's Mizzou for change and it's inclusive and has a lot of power behind it.”
One thing the captains made clear Saturday: They have their new staff’s support.
“They allowed us to come together and talk things through, create a message, create a plan, an idea of what to accomplish in our community as a team,” Bolton said.
“At the end of the day, I know Coach Drink has my back and everybody's back,” running back Larry Rountree III said. “He loves every single one of us like we're his own sons.”
Rountree, who like Bolton is Black, was especially outspoken Saturday on the topic of college athletes using their platform to promote social movements outside the normal sphere of sports — with the understanding that some might not like his message.
“I can't really get mad at them,” he said. “If anything, I will try to explain to them this I why I'm doing this. I'm more than an athlete, and this is why my voice needs to be heard. It wouldn't be in a negative way if they don't understand. But at the end of the day it's up to them to understand where my heart is at and why I want change. But if they don’t want change, then I can’t do anything. I’m sorry. My mom said you can’t fight ignorance with ignorance.”
“I'm a student-athlete at the University of Missouri,” he added. “I can say something. As a team we can all come together and say something and be real about the situation and not just let it fly over our heads like there’s nothing going on. … I’d be wrong if I didn’t saying nothing about it.”
Drinkwitz pointed out that he has seven minorities among his 10 full-time assistant coaches but stressed that their race never played into his decision to hire them. For his players, though, he knows he can’t take a colorblind approach to who they are and what they’ve experienced in their lives.
“I honestly don’t look at it for me whether or not I'm Caucasian and they're African Americans,” he said. “I look at it as I’m a leader and a football coach. I'm focused on black lives and making sure that they matter to me just as much as they matter to anybody else, making sure that they understand that I care about them.
“The stories that were shared yesterday about things that have occurred in their lives, I can't fully understand because they I haven’t experienced those things. But I can have compassion and empathy and I can support them and I can say what happened to them was wrong. We are pushing to create positive change.”
Offensive lineman Case Cook, who is white, described Friday’s team meeting as a an experience that can bring an already close team closer together this season.
“When a a member of the family is hurting we're all hurting,” he said. “When the family's doing great, we're all doing great.”
“The closeness we’ve gotten over these past few months,” he added, “and how tight knit this group’s become, I think it's unbelievable, honestly.”
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.