With "hearts heavy," Mizzou moves forward from Friday's canceled practice, emotional team meeting

One thing the captains made clear Saturday: They have their new staff’s support.

“They allowed us to come together and talk things through, create a message, create a plan, an idea of what to accomplish in our community as a team,” Bolton said.

“At the end of the day, I know Coach Drink has my back and everybody's back,” running back Larry Rountree III said. “He loves every single one of us like we're his own sons.”

Rountree, who like Bolton is Black, was especially outspoken Saturday on the topic of college athletes using their platform to promote social movements outside the normal sphere of sports — with the understanding that some might not like his message.

“I can't really get mad at them,” he said. “If anything, I will try to explain to them this I why I'm doing this. I'm more than an athlete, and this is why my voice needs to be heard. It wouldn't be in a negative way if they don't understand. But at the end of the day it's up to them to understand where my heart is at and why I want change. But if they don’t want change, then I can’t do anything. I’m sorry. My mom said you can’t fight ignorance with ignorance.”