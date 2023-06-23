COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dennis Gates’ two best players from his debut Missouri season are off to Los Angeles. Now it’s time to shift focus to the 2023-24 Tigers.

Mizzou has held offseason workouts for the past couple weeks with a revamped roster that will include 11 newcomers, including walk-ons, once everyone reports to Columbia. Junior college transfer Curt Lewis and newly signed center Connor Vanover are finishing academic work at their past schools before they can join their new teammates, the team confirmed. Otherwise, Gates has mixed seven returning players from last year’s 25-win team with nine new faces. Earlier this week, he named the team’s summer captains: returning seniors Nick Honor, Sean East III, Noah Carter and Mabor Majak. Rookie point guard Anthony Robinson was named a freshman captain.

One unanswered question that will reveal itself over time: Who replaces the scoring production of departed seniors and L.A.-bound NBA rookies Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge? The Clippers used the final pick of the first round of Thursday’s NBA draft to select Brown, MU’s All-SEC forward, while the Lakers signed Hodge to a two-way contract after the draft. Brown and Hodge combined to average 30.5 points per game last season. Carter, at 9.6 ppg last year, is the team’s top returning scorer.

“I'm excited about our team. There is no doubt about it,” Gates said Friday. “But I'm more excited about the development. Was D’Moi Hodge a pro this time last year? Yes, but I did not know to what extent it would develop into. Did I know Kobe Brown was an NBA player? Absolutely. I thought he got underestimated even on draft night. I thought he was a top 15 pick. But I'm not the decision maker.

“I look at it from this standpoint: We have a good group of guys coming in. I'm excited about them. I'm excited about our returners. I'm excited about Sean East, Nick Honor, Noah Carter, Mabor Majak. Those guys are our captains I'm excited about our freshman captain Anthony Robinson. I'm excited about our freshman class. You add Jordan Butler, you add Trent Pierce. I'm excited about the guys that are signed from the transfer portal. Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Connor Vanover. Those are good players. Those guys have an opportunity to do a lot of things. I'm excited about Curt Lewis. I'm excited beyond measure about John Tonje. I'm excited about our entire group no different than I've been excited last season during this time.”

The most intriguing addition might be Vanover, the 7-foot-5 transfer from Oral Roberts, who played several games against the Tigers during his two seasons at Arkansas. The shot-blocking specialist can also shoot from the perimeter, making him a natural fit for Gates’ NBA-structured five-out offense.

“I think you guys are upset because you can't write about us not having height now,” Gates joked. “You have to have the right players. You have to have the correct (players) to not compromise the system. We have a system in place that I think allows us to compete at this level. We're not compromising that with a 7-5 kid. We're adding to it because that same kid has shot over 30% from 3. That same kid is 99 percentile on 2-point field goal percentage. He averaged more blocks by himself than we did as a team. He does some things from a (shot) alteration standpoint."

Gates’ analysis of Vanover’s role also came with a request for the media, something he's learned from coaching several 7-footers during his time at Florida State, including 7-4 Christ Koumadge and 7-2 Ike Obiague.

“We have to humanize him,” he said. “Sometimes that will allow a young man to give his very best without being looked at from the microscope. Everybody knows he's 7-5. We don't need to ask him that anymore. We don't need to just take the camera out and take a picture as if it's a circus act. I want him to be humanized. He's a person. No one in here knows those shoes that you have to feel walking around.”

“I don't want one picture with him and (5-10) Nick Honor taken,” he added. “I don't want it. I don't want it. He's had all that. I think it's important that we continue to build our young people. Be there for him mentally, physically and emotionally so he can get toward his dreams and aspirations. I'm excited to talk to him about the time he was at Cal-Berkeley because I was a graduate of Cal-Berkeley. Right. I'm excited to talk to him about the different hobbies that he has. I'm excited about not just him as a basketball player but life after basketball, that transition, because one day it will come. As long as we humanize our young people, the growth, I'm telling you that growth will be there and the growth will happen.”

A few more notes and quotes from Gates…

• Like Brown, several of Gates' players at Florida State have been drafted by the Clippers. After the draft, he made sure to arrange a phone call between Brown and Clippers guard Terance Mann, one of his former FSU players. On the same note, one of Gates’ assistant coaches at Cleveland State was Dru Joyce III, now an assistant at Duquesne. Joyce is most famous for being a high school teammate and close friend of Lakers superstar LeBron James. Gates said he wants to make sure he gets Hodge and Joyce in touch to help Hodge build a relationship with the future Hall of Famer.

“In Cleveland, D’Moi, Tre Gomillion, Ben Sternberg, all our guys would go up to St. Vincent-St. Mary's where Dru Joyce II was the head coach and Dru Joyce III, our assistant, was obviously best friends and teammates (with James)," Gates said. "And those guys would go to the high school tournaments to see Bronnie James play and even try their best to meet LeBron.”

• Gates’ advice for Hodge in purple and gold: “He better get out of LeBron’s way. And when he catches the ball, he better be able to make some shots.”

With his two-way contract, Hodge will likely spend time with the South Bay Lakers, the franchise’s G League affiliate.

“I think he has to continue to grow,” Gates said. “Be prepared for the journey, learn, listen and have his eyes wide open and be prepared when his number is called. He has to be able to treat a G League game like an NBA game and his development will flourish. He cannot just turn the switch on when it becomes a NBA game.”

• Gates and assistant coach Charlton Young attended Brown’s draft day party at his family’s home in Huntsville, Alabama on Thursday.

“What I get a joy out of is sitting back and watching everyone else's reaction,” Gates said. “I just took about five to 10 steps backwards just to absorb the environment. I wanted to see his dad's reaction. I wanted to see his mom's reaction. I wanted to see his reaction. I wanted to see his entire village reaction because it doesn't just take one person. But also I wanted to see the special moment being shared because it is nerve-wracking going through a draft process. There's a lot of unknowns. But I thought Kobe did enough consistently over the last four years of his basketball career to show how important he could be to a franchise. They're getting a great player. They're getting someone who is a winner, someone who is definitely focused but someone who has dreams and aspirations to become more.”

Gates made sure to salute the coach who first evaluated Brown as a prospect and brought him to Columbia.

“My hat's off to Cuonzo Martin and his staff for evaluating such a talent,” Gates said, “because sometimes everyone doesn't come gift wrapped as a potential No. 1, No. 2 pick in the draft. Young people have to know that their signs of development, signs of getting better and sometimes you'd have to go through a storm to get to the sunshine. And last night it was a sunny day in Huntsville.”