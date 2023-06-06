COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sometimes the NCAA transfer portal subtracts from your roster. Sometimes it adds.

Sometimes both.

Missouri basketball reserve guard Kaleb Brown entered the transfer portal earlier this spring but on Tuesday announced plans to rejoin the Tigers’ roster for the 2023-24 season. Brown, the younger brother of former All-SEC forward and NBA draft-bound Kobe Brown, appeared in 11 games for Mizzou last season, all off the bench, scoring a total of nine points with four rebounds, five assists, six steals and eight turnovers in about 8 minutes per game. Brown played in only four SEC games and saw his most minutes in a home win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound guard will be a junior next season.

With Brown coming back and Sunday’s commitment from Oral Roberts center transfer Connor Vanover, Dennis Gates could have as many as 19 players on this roster, pending the status of guard Isiaih Mosley. Earlier this spring, Gates didn’t rule out Mosley being part of the team as a scholarship player but his status remains unclear going into summer workouts.

Division I teams are limited to 13 scholarship players per season, but with the emergence of name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes, Gates indicated this spring that teams are no longer bound by traditional roster-building standards.

“Certain kids are qualifying for in-state tuition and some kids are now able to pay their own way,” Gates said in April. “So you can't operate and assume that rosters are capped at 13 kids. You can't assume that because ultimately, there's ingenuity into building rosters more than ever before.”

Brown gives the Tigers at least seven returning players from last year’s 25-win team with another 11 newcomers set to join the program. Here’s a rundown of who’s expected to be part of the roster. An asterisk denotes a walk-on.

RETURNING PLAYERS

Nick Honor, guard

Sean East II, guard

Noah Carter, forward

Kaleb Brown, guard

Aidan Shaw, forward

Jackson Francois, guard*

Mabor Majak, center*

Majak was on scholarship last season but could return to walk-on status.

STATUS UNCERTAIN

Isiaih Mosley, guard

INCOMING TRANSFERS

Caleb Grill, guard (Iowa State)

Tamar Bates, guard (Indiana)

John Tonje, guard (Colorado State)

Jesus Carralero, forward (Campbell)

Curt Lewis, guard (John A. Logan)

INCOMING FRESHMEN

Anthony Robinson II, guard

J.V. Brown, guard*

Danny Stephens, guard*