With Mizzou up next, Gamecocks fire Will Muschamp

For the fourth time in five years, Missouri will play against a Southeastern Conference team led by an interim coach when the Tigers play at South Carolina on Saturday. Following a third straight defensive disaster, the Gamecocks fired coach Will Muschamp Sunday night, ending his run in Columbia, South Carolina, with a 28-30 record in five seasons.
The Gamecocks (2-5) are set to play host to Mizzou (2-3) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, pending MU’s COVID-19 testing results this week. As of Sunday, the Tigers were in good shape to have enough available players for Saturday’s game, a source said. Three of the four players quarantined last week by contact tracing are expected to be available, along with a few players recovering from injuries. MU had to postpone this past Saturday’s home game against Georgia because the roster was short on defensive linemen. The football program conducts three rounds of COVID tests per week on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. MU hasn't played a game since losing at Florida on Oct. 31.
In three of the past four years Mizzou faced an SEC team shortly after a midseason coaching change. In 2016, MU was Louisiana State’s first opponent after it fired Les Miles and turned the program over to Ed Orgeron. LSU thrashed Barry Odom’s Tigers 42-7. The next year, Florida fired Jim McElwain the week before playing at Mizzou, where the Tigers routed the Gators 45-16, with Randy Shannon serving as UF’s interim coach. Last season, Arkansas fired Chad Morris with two games left in the regular season. In what became Odom’s final game at Mizzou, the Tigers outlasted the Razorbacks 24-14 in Little Rock, Arkansas, with Barry Lunney Jr. as interim coach.
Earlier in Mizzou’s time in the SEC, the trend was reversed: Teams tended to fire their head coaches shortly after playing the Tigers. In 2012, Tennessee fired Derek Dooley eight days after a four-overtime loss to MU; in 2014, Florida fired Muschamp three weeks after losing to Mizzou; in 2017, Tennessee fired Butch Jones the day after losing to MU; later that year, Arkansas fired Bret Bielema moments after a season-ending loss to MU.
Muschamp, 3-1 against Missouri while at South Carolina, lost five of his final six games last year — including a home loss to Eli Drinkwitz’s Appalachian State team — then appeared to stabilize things this year with a victory over Auburn on Oct. 17. The momentum didn’t last. The Gamecocks gave up 52, 48 and 59 points in three consecutive defeats to LSU, Texas A&M and Mississippi, leading to Sunday’s dismissal. Muschamp had four years left on his contract and will depart with a reported $13.2 million buyout.
Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season. The longtime Georgia coordinator and Colorado State head coach came to South Carolina this season after going 28-35 in five years at CSU.
Mizzou is an early five-point favorite for Saturday’s game, the first time the Tigers have been favored this season. Since joining the SEC in 2012, the Tigers are 7-3 as road favorites in SEC games with wins at Vanderbilt (2013, 2017), Kentucky (2013), Arkansas (2017, 2019), Ole Miss (2013) and Tennessee (2018). Two of the three losses came last year at Vanderbilt and Kentucky. The other loss? At South Carolina in 2018, when Odom’s Tigers were a 1-point favorite and lost 37-35.
