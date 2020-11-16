With Mizzou up next, Gamecocks fire Will Muschamp

For the fourth time in five years, Missouri will play against a Southeastern Conference team led by an interim coach when the Tigers play at South Carolina on Saturday. Following a third straight defensive disaster, the Gamecocks fired coach Will Muschamp Sunday night, ending his run in Columbia, South Carolina, with a 28-30 record in five seasons.

The Gamecocks (2-5) are set to play host to Mizzou (2-3) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, pending MU’s COVID-19 testing results this week. As of Sunday, the Tigers were in good shape to have enough available players for Saturday’s game, a source said. Three of the four players quarantined last week by contact tracing are expected to be available, along with a few players recovering from injuries. MU had to postpone this past Saturday’s home game against Georgia because the roster was short on defensive linemen. The football program conducts three rounds of COVID tests per week on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. MU hasn't played a game since losing at Florida on Oct. 31.