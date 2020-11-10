With one new COVID case, Mizzou football hopes to have enough players for Georgia game

A team can decide to play its next game if the roster is below the league requirements, but otherwise, upon league approval, the game must be rescheduled or ruled no contest. As of Tuesday afternoon, Mizzou was still scheduled to host Georgia at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Missouri has already moved its game against Vanderbilt to Dec. 12, the SEC’s universal bye week. Teams that are not playing for the SEC championship the following week could also reschedule their games for Dec. 19. Georgia (4-2) and Missouri (2-3) are still alive for the SEC East Division, though Florida (4-1) is in command of the race with a one-game lead over UGA, plus the head-to-head tiebreakers over both teams.

COVID has already taken a sledgehammer to this week’s SEC schedule. Three games have been postponed: Mississippi State-Auburn, LSU-Alabama and Texas A&M-Tennessee, the league confirmed Tuesday.

Positive cases at Mississippi State forced the league to postpone its game against Auburn, which subsequently paused all team activities because of an outbreak within its team. The other outbreaks came at LSU and Texas A&M.