With spring practices almost here, Drinkwitz adds to Mizzou staff

• Plans are moving forward to build the new indoor practice facility just south of the south end zone facility at Memorial Stadium. The athletics department hopes to have the $31 million project fully funded by the May meeting of the UM System Board of Curators, when the Board is expected to vote on the project’s full approval. MU has raised at least $20 million for the project.

“I don't speak for our president of the university or our Board of Curators. I certainly fall in line with their authority,” Drinkwitz said. “But I'm excited about what they've approved so far. We're continuing to work diligently to secure fundraising and secure more donations to get this thing built. Like I've challenged, people, our team, our staff, our players, and as I continue to challenge our fans: Commitment is not a one-time act. You have to recommit yourself to pursuing a championship each and every offseason. We’ve got to continue as a fan base and as donors to continue to pursue that championship mentality. We're going to be knocking on doors and asking for continued donations and stepping up to the plate. Nothing would excite us more obviously. We got a taste of a championship with the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, with the Royals several years ago winning the World Series, the Cardinals winning the World Series. It's time for the Missouri Tigers to step up to the plate and continue to push this program forward. But we need everybody involved in that push.”