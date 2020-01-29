With ticket sales lagging, Mizzou athletics still in the red

“We don’t know yet. The conference is still settling up all the bowl games,” said Tim Hickman, MU’s deputy athletics directory and chief financial officer. “But it’ll be on the higher end of that (projection) because we had a good year with three teams in the New Year’s Six bowls.”

Across the board Missouri saw another big drop in revenue from ticket sales, down nearly 8 percent to $16,225,689. The football team saw a 9.3-percent decline in ticket revenue while men’s basketball ticket revenue plunged 15.8 percent from the previous season, when ticket revenue soared nearly 70 percent during Martin’s first season and the arrival of the Porter brothers. Ticket revenue during Martin’s second season ($4,334,475) was still 43-percent greater than revenue during the 2016-17 season, Kim Anderson’s final season as coach.

Mizzou’s revenue numbers were close to what the department projected for the year, Hickman said.

“We’re always hopeful we can catch a little fire and get some ticket sales and beat those projections,” he said. “That’s about what we thought they’d be. We didn’t push the ticket sales as far as we hoped.