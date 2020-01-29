With ticket sales lagging, Mizzou athletics still in the red

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the third straight year Missouri’s athletics department operated at a slight budget deficit as ticket sales for football and men’s basketball continued to drag down MU's finances for the 2019 fiscal year.
Mizzou athletics generated $106,610,224 in revenue from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019, according to MU’s annual submission to the NCAA Membership Financial Reporting System. The report was obtained by a Sunshine Law request.
That’s less than a 1.0 percent drop in revenue from the previous year. With a conscious effort to curb spending in certain areas, MU’s athletic expenses dropped at the same small rate, down to $108,398,447.
The difference results in a deficit of $1,788,223, slightly less than last year’s deficit of $1,806,941.
The latest figures reflect the 2018 football season, when the Tigers finished 8-5 with a loss in the Liberty Bowl, and the 2018-19 men’s basketball season, Cuonzo Martin’s second as head coach, when the Tigers finished 15-17.
The revenue figures will change next year when NCAA-imposed postseason ban will sink its teeth into Mizzou’s ledgers: MU will not receive its allocation from the Southeastern Conference for the 2019-20 football postseason, which covers income from the SEC championship game, bowl games and the College Football Playoff. MU has projected that total to be around $9-10 million. In the short term, the university has agreed to cover the difference through a loan process.
“We don’t know yet. The conference is still settling up all the bowl games,” said Tim Hickman, MU’s deputy athletics directory and chief financial officer. “But it’ll be on the higher end of that (projection) because we had a good year with three teams in the New Year’s Six bowls.”
Across the board Missouri saw another big drop in revenue from ticket sales, down nearly 8 percent to $16,225,689. The football team saw a 9.3-percent decline in ticket revenue while men’s basketball ticket revenue plunged 15.8 percent from the previous season, when ticket revenue soared nearly 70 percent during Martin’s first season and the arrival of the Porter brothers. Ticket revenue during Martin’s second season ($4,334,475) was still 43-percent greater than revenue during the 2016-17 season, Kim Anderson’s final season as coach.
Mizzou’s revenue numbers were close to what the department projected for the year, Hickman said.
“We’re always hopeful we can catch a little fire and get some ticket sales and beat those projections,” he said. “That’s about what we thought they’d be. We didn’t push the ticket sales as far as we hoped.
“That’s usually where the difference is between us and some of our league brethren, plus the annual portion of the contribution tied into (season ticket sales). That’s usually the difference maker because we’re getting the same revenue from the conference, although that won’t be the case for us next year.”
Seven other SEC schools saw a decrease in ticket revenue in the 2019 fiscal year, but eight schools in the SEC made at least $32 million in ticket sales, according to USA Today’s annual report, including five at more than $38 million, topped by Texas A&M at $44.4 million and LSU at $40.3 million.
For the 2019 fiscal year, Missouri ranked No. 31 nationally for both athletics revenue and expenses. Among the 13 SEC public institutions included in the report, only Mississippi State made more revenue and spent less during the year. Among those ranked behind Mizzou in revenue were Virginia, Kansas, North Carolina, Purdue and West Virginia. Only two schools from the Big 12, Missouri’s former conference, made more money and spent more money than MU: Texas and Oklahoma.
MU’s revenue breakdown saw increases in cash contributions, up more than 3 percent to $26,507,812; in-kind contributions; income from media rights contracts and conference shares; royalties/licensing/advertisement contracts; and athletics restricted endowment and investments.
Revenues decreased for NCAA contributions; sales for game programs, parking and concessions; team camps; and bowl game revenue.
For the 2020 fiscal year, which began last July and will include this past football season and the current basketball seasons, Hickman said MU should see a slight uptick in football ticket revenue. The team’s announced attendance increased slightly, from an average of 51,466 in 2018 to 54,160 in 2019. MU will also see additional revenue from new premium seating areas in the south end zone facility at Memorial Stadium, plus game-day alcohol sales, which began at MU for most team sporting events last fall.
As for expenses, Mizzou spent more in the 2019 fiscal year on student aid, coaches’ salaries, recruiting, game-day expenses, fundraising, camps, bowl expenses and coaching staff bowl bonuses. With the building of the south end zone complex, Mizzou’s spending on athletic facilities debt service, leases and rental fees nearly doubled from $6.6 million to $11.1 million.
Mizzou managed to spend less than the previous year on guaranteed game fees, support staff salaries, team travel, equipment, spirit squads, athletics overhead, medical expenses and athlete meals. Some of those savings are by design, Hickman said.
“We have tried to tighten up obviously,” he said. “We knew with the last couple years of ticket sales going down has put a strain on things. There’s still certain things you have to do, so we’re not cutting corners. But we’re making sure we’re being very prudent in how we’re doing that and planning ahead of time.”
As far as head-coaching salaries, Mizzou paid former football coach Barry Odom a total of $3,331,088 for the fiscal year, up from $2,797,622 the prior year. That total includes salary, benefits and bonuses. Men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin made $2,987,799,down slightly from $2,994,401 his first season.
According to MU’s data, as of last June, MU had outstanding debt related to past athletics facility projects in the amount of $154,462,344, including $68.8 million as part of an internal loan for the south end zone project.
Mizzou athletics revenue
|Category
|2017-18
|2018-19
|Ticket sales:
|$17,592,152
|$16,225,689
|Direct institutional support:
|$1,015,000
|$1,015,000
|Guarantee fee for road games:
|$402,000
|$402,000
|Cash donations:
|$25,627,111
|$26,507,812
|In-kind contributions:
|$883,928
|$1,267,114
|Media rights:
|$38,055,881
|$38,214,046
|NCAA distributions:
|$3,458,595
|$2,705,238
|Conference distributions:
|$9,681,732
|$10,212,586
|Programs/concessions/parking:
|$2,440,542
|$2,214,141
|Royalties/licensing/advertisements:
|$1,235,397
|$1,241,985
|Camps:
|$1,232,106
|$1,152,143
|Endowment/investment income:
|$1,330,879
|$1,411,083
|Bowl revenue:
|$1,398,245
|$505,994
|Other operating revenue:
|$3,007,013
|$2,679,353
|Total
|$107,351,581
|$106,610,244
Mizzou athletics expenses
|Category
|2017-18
|2018-19
|Athletic student aid:
|$11,537,169
|$12,563,894
|Guarantee fees for visiting teams:
|$2,751,626
|$1,445,059
|Coaches’ salaries/benefits/bonuses:
|$19,689,886
|$20,443,856
|Staff salaries/benefits/bonuses:
|$22,145,769
|$21,489,160
|Recruiting:
|$1,657,753
|$1,792,316
|Travel:
|$7,455,414
|$7,012,780
|Equipment/uniforms:
|$2,571,208
|$2,474,436
|Game expenses:
|$3,517,384
|$3,785,807
|Fundraising, marketing:
|$1,001,755
|$1,083,197
|Camps:
|$526,708
|$615,385
|Facilities debt/rental:
|$6,671,482
|$11,109,676
|Spirit groups:
|$671,715
|$649,966
|Medical expenses/insurance:
|$1,336,298
|$734,000
|Membership dues:
|$139,946
|$112,971
|Athlete meals:
|$555,744
|$518,697
|Overhead/administrative:
|$17,418,105
|$15,348,050
|Other operating expenses:
|$7,785,966
|$5,232,503
|Bowl expenses:
|$1,419,320
|$1,573,184
|Bowl expenses/coaching compensation:
|$305,274
|$413,510
|Total
|$109,158,522
|$108,398,447
Top 10 Mizzou teams ranked by revenue generated:
|Sport
|Amount
|Percent increase/decrease
|Football
|$38,471,523
|6.3
|Men’s basketball
|$12,586,990
|-8.6
|Women’s basketball
|$587,837
|9.6
|Volleyball
|$300,174
|-2.5
|Baseball
|$286,526
|27.3
|Wrestling
|$266,904
|-34.7
|Softball
|$210,008
|-31.2
|Gymnastics
|$153,027
|1.1
|Women’s golf
|$145,548
|19.6
|Men's golf
|$142,719
|304.3
Top 10 teams in terms of team expenses:
|Sport
|Amount
|Percent increase/decrease
|Football
|$23,852,138
|0.8
|Men’s basketball
|$8,225,259
|-1.6
|Women’s basketball
|$4,416,682
|16.9
|Baseball
|$2,489,005
|-0.6
|Volleyball
|$2,149,806
|24.6
|Softball
|$2,001,026
|5.8
|Soccer
|$1,861,341
|-1.9
|Wrestling
|$1,840,747
|2.5
|Women’s track
|$1,786,419
|-2.2
|Gymnastics
|$1,561,948
|10.6
SEC athletics revenue for 2019
- Texas A&M, $212,399,426
- Alabama, $177,481,937
- Georgia, $176,699,893
- Florida, $161,183,765
- Auburn, $147,620,569
- LSU, $145,422,796
- Tennessee, $143,545,115
- South Carolina, $140,084,150
- Kentucky, $134,154,614
- Arkansas, $130,126,110
- Mississippi, $110,912,617
- Missouri, $107,351,581
- Mississippi State, $103,858,865
* Vanderbilt data not available
Source: USA Today
SEC athletics expenses for 2019
- Alabama, $166,533,013
- Texas A&M, $165,782,418
- Tennessee, $150,030,497
- Florida, $149,144,376
- Auburn, $139,798,191
- LSU, $137,451,520
- South Carolina, $134,863,557
- Georgia, $133,941,585
- Kentucky, $128,875,582
- Arkansas, $127,369,722
- Mississippi, $116,812,268
- Missouri, $109,158,522
- Mississippi State, $89,794,392
* Vanderbilt data not available
Source: USA Today