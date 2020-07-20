Xavier Pinson indicates he's returning to Mizzou

Missouri guard Xavier Pinson hasn't officially submitted any paperwork to formally pull out of the NBA draft, but the junior guard strongly indicated Monday he's coming back to Mizzou.
An Instagram post that features workout footage of Pinson ends with the words UNFINISHED BUSINESS and the Mizzou logo. In the background of the final image, Pinson is wearing a Mizzou T-shirt.
A team spokesman confirmed after the video was posted that Pinson had not completed paperwork to remove his name from consideration for the draft. Underclassmen have until Aug. 3 to pull out of the draft and retain college eligibility. Missouri forwards Jeremiah Tilmon and Mitchell Smith are also exploring their draft stock but are expected to come back to Mizzou for their senior seasons. None of the three Mizzou players have been projected as potential draft picks. The draft has been moved to Oct. 16.
Pinson became a regular starter for the Tigers this past season and averaged 11.1 points and 2.8 assists. Over MU’s final nine games of the season he was one of the Southeastern Conference’s top scoring guards, averaging 18.9 points per game.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.