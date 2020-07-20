Xavier Pinson indicates he's returning to Mizzou

A team spokesman confirmed after the video was posted that Pinson had not completed paperwork to remove his name from consideration for the draft. Underclassmen have until Aug. 3 to pull out of the draft and retain college eligibility. Missouri forwards Jeremiah Tilmon and Mitchell Smith are also exploring their draft stock but are expected to come back to Mizzou for their senior seasons. None of the three Mizzou players have been projected as potential draft picks. The draft has been moved to Oct. 16.